Stylish

Ryan Seacrest Shows Off His Swiftie Style in Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ Shirt on ‘American Idol’

By
Ryan Seacrest Shows Off His Swiftie Style
ABC

Ryan Seacrest is a Swiftie — and he has the merch to prove it.

Seacrest, 49, stepped on the American Idol stage wearing a Taylor Swift T-shirt on Monday, April 22. “It’s my sleep shirt, I got it extra big,” he gushed as fans praised the top , which featured Swift’s face during her Evermore set and The Eras Tour logo.

Katy Perry, who serves as a judge on the competition show, shouted to Seacrest, “Ryan you’re a Swiftie!” He then shared that he’s listened to Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, “three times.” (Swift, 34, released the album on Friday, April 19.)

Later in the show, Seacrest came back on stage wearing one of Swift’s Folklore cardigans, which she released in 2020. Perry, 39, made sure to note that she also has the Folklore cardigan in her closet.

All of Taylor Swift s Cardigans that Match Her Albums 110

“We all do!” Seacrest quipped.

When he’s not sporting Swift’s merch, Seacrest can be seen in sleek suits, classy tuxedos and more. At the American Idol Season 22 Top 10 Event on Monday, he rocked a black blazer, a dark sweater and matching pants. He topped the look off with leather boots.

Ryan Seacrest Shows Off His Swiftie Style
ABC

Seacrest posed with Perry and the rest of the show’s judges, including Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Perry, for her part, looked fabulous in a maroon dress from Franceso Murano. The frock featured a strapless leather corset top and flowy skirt finished with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with matching leather gloves, black earrings and black strappy patent leather heels.

Ryan Seacrest Shows Off His Swiftie Style
Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest Monica Schipper/Getty Images

For glam, Perry donned a full beat including a dewy base, rosy and bronzed cheeks, sparkly pink eyeshadow, long lashes and fuchsia lips. Her hair was swept over her head and styled in soft curls.

STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Richie, 74, meanwhile kept his outfit casual with a brown leather jacket, black shirt and green cargo pants.

Ryan Seacrest Through the Years striped suit

Bryan, 47, teamed a teal suede jacket with a black shirt and charcoal jeans.

American Idol airs every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

