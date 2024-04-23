Ryan Seacrest is a Swiftie — and he has the merch to prove it.

Seacrest, 49, stepped on the American Idol stage wearing a Taylor Swift T-shirt on Monday, April 22. “It’s my sleep shirt, I got it extra big,” he gushed as fans praised the top , which featured Swift’s face during her Evermore set and The Eras Tour logo.

Katy Perry, who serves as a judge on the competition show, shouted to Seacrest, “Ryan you’re a Swiftie!” He then shared that he’s listened to Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, “three times.” (Swift, 34, released the album on Friday, April 19.)

Later in the show, Seacrest came back on stage wearing one of Swift’s Folklore cardigans, which she released in 2020. Perry, 39, made sure to note that she also has the Folklore cardigan in her closet.

Related: Taylor Swift Releases a Gray ‘TTPD’ Cardigan, Plus More of Her Sweaters Taylor Swift’s cardigan collection is getting even bigger. Swift, 34, released a Tortured Poets Department-themed sweater via Taylor Nation’s Instagram on Monday, April 22, days after her 11th studio album dropped on Friday, April 19. The gray sweater features a cable knit design, black-and-white tortoiseshell buttons, and a patch at the bottom that reads, “The […]

“We all do!” Seacrest quipped.

When he’s not sporting Swift’s merch, Seacrest can be seen in sleek suits, classy tuxedos and more. At the American Idol Season 22 Top 10 Event on Monday, he rocked a black blazer, a dark sweater and matching pants. He topped the look off with leather boots.

Seacrest posed with Perry and the rest of the show’s judges, including Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Perry, for her part, looked fabulous in a maroon dress from Franceso Murano. The frock featured a strapless leather corset top and flowy skirt finished with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with matching leather gloves, black earrings and black strappy patent leather heels.

For glam, Perry donned a full beat including a dewy base, rosy and bronzed cheeks, sparkly pink eyeshadow, long lashes and fuchsia lips. Her hair was swept over her head and styled in soft curls.

Richie, 74, meanwhile kept his outfit casual with a brown leather jacket, black shirt and green cargo pants.

Related: Ryan Seacrest Through the Years: From Radio Personality to Media Mogul Media royalty. Ryan Seacrest has dominated the entertainment industry for more than two decades — both in front of and behind the camera. Born in Atlanta in 1974, the Emmy-winning producer began his first radio internship while still in high school. After graduating, he studied journalism at the University of Georgia, but he dropped out […]

Bryan, 47, teamed a teal suede jacket with a black shirt and charcoal jeans.

American Idol airs every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.