Taylor Swift’s cardigan collection is getting even bigger.

Swift, 34, released a Tortured Poets Department-themed sweater via Taylor Nation’s Instagram on Monday, April 22, days after her 11th studio album dropped on Friday, April 19. The gray sweater features a cable knit design, black-and-white tortoiseshell buttons, and a patch at the bottom that reads, “The Tortured Poets Department.” The layer — which was modeled after her original 2020 Folklore cardigan — retails for $70 and is available at taylorswift.com.

Fans were quick to share their excitement in the comments section. “It’s simple but versatile. you could wear it with everything,” one follower wrote, as another commented, “I love this cardigan and this album.”

Since 2020, Swift has released several album-themed cardigans. For her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album, which dropped in October 2023, she unveiled a teal sweater featuring seagull embroidery.

Keep scrolling to take a look back at all of Swift’s festive cardigans: