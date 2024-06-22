“Pop music hoarder” Jack Antonoff has just added a new artist to his star-studded list of collaborators.

Sabrina Carpenter revealed in a June 2024 interview with Rolling Stone that much of her sixth album, Short n’ Sweet, was produced by Antonoff. The Bleachers frontman’s production style has received mixed reviews through the years, especially when it comes to his work with Taylor Swift, a close friend he shares with Carpenter.

“F–k them all,” Carpenter told Rolling Stone of the critics. “F–k them all. I think he’s one of the most talented people I’ve ever met.”

She continued, “When he’s in a room, he’s able to literally touch every instrument in the room and make it sound magical. He also works very fast, which I really appreciate because I work very fast.”

Antonoff was equally as proud to work alongside Carpenter, who he described to the outlet as “one of the biggest young pop stars” on the rise.

“That song is such a statement of ­expressing yourself, not just lyrically, but sonically,” he said of her single “Please Please Please,” which dropped in June 2024. “I think that the aesthetic of not giving a f–—k or the aesthetic of telling it like it is has become so popular that there’s a lot of people who pander to that concept rather than are that concept. Sabrina actually is.”

Antonoff has an army of A-list artists in his back pocket, and he fiercely defends those he’s worked with most often. He’s never shied away from calling out Swift’s haters — even on a public platform.

“You come for my friend Taylor, you’re toast to me. [It’s] like challenging someone’s faith in God. You just don’t go there,” he told the Los Angeles Times in February 2024.

Scroll down for a look at Antonoff’s most high-profile collabs:

Taylor Swift

Perhaps Antonoff’s best known collaborations have been with Swift, who he first produced for in 2013. The twosome teamed up on the song “Sweeter Than Fiction” before Antonoff worked on Swift’s 2014 album, 1989. He’s since lent a hand on 2017’s Reputation, 2019’s Lover, 2020’s Folklore and Evermore, 2022’s Midnights and 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department, along with a few of Swift’s rerecorded albums. Three of their collaborations earned Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards: 1989, Folklore and Midnights.

Lana Del Rey

Antonoff joined forces with Del Rey for the first time for her 2019 album, Norman F–king Rockwell! Leading up to the record’s release, the pair performed together at an Apple Music event in the fall of 2018, debuting the song “How to Disappear.” Norman F–king Rockwell! was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The duo worked together again on 2021’s Chemtrails Over the Country Club and 2023’s Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, the latter of which features Antonoff on the song “Margaret,” inspired by his relationship with Margaret Qualley. Did You Know was also nominated for Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys.

Sabrina Carpenter

Antonoff is credited as the sole producer on Carpenter’s single “Please Please Please,” which dropped in June 2024. That same month, Carpenter told Rolling Stone that Antonoff produced roughly half of her album Short n’ Sweet and described how their collaboration began.

“I was peeing my pants because I wanted to work with him for my whole life,” she said, recalling their introduction at an NYC comedy club. “After that, we, luckily enough, became friends; personalities meshed, and it was only a matter of time. He heard some of the stuff that I was working on for this album, and we just started to make magic.”

The 1975

Matty Healy‘s band worked with Antonoff on their 2022 album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language. (Fans who’ve followed Healy’s saga with Swift will know Antonoff is name-dropped on the song “The Tortured Poets Department,” which was seemingly written about her 2023 fling with Healy.)

Carly Rae Jepsen

The 2012 song “Sweetie” marked the first time Jepsen and Antonoff worked together, and their friendship only grew stronger thereafter. Antonoff produced songs on Jepsen’s albums Dedicated and Dedicated Side B. Jepsen also provided background vocals on the song “Hate That You Know Me” from Bleachers’ 2017 record, Gone Now.

The Chicks

Antonoff produced the country group’s 2020 comeback album, Gaslighter, which marked their first release in 14 years.

“It is overwhelming to try and describe the journey of making this album, the ways it changed me forever, the incredible love i have for the 3 of them and the world they have created and allowed me to be a part of,” Antonoff gushed via Instagram on the day Gaslighter was released, calling the band “a f–king force.”

Maren Morris

Following Morris’ departure from country music, she set her sights on a collab with Antonoff, who helped produce her 2023 single “Get the Hell Out of Here.”

“He’s amazing,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen at the time. “We’ve been working on and off all year. We’re working with other people, too, so I’m kind of in writing mode.”

Kendrick Lamar

Antonoff worked with Lamar and fellow producer Sounwave on the 2024 song “6:16 in LA,” a diss track released in response to Drake‘s “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

Sara Bareilles

Antonoff produced the 2013 songs “Brave” and “Chasing the Sun” from Bareilles’ album The Blessed Unrest.

St. Vincent

Masseduction, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album following its 2017 release, marked the first collaboration for Antonoff and Annie Clark. The title track won a Grammy for Best Rock Song.

The twosome subsequently teamed up on 2021’s Daddy’s Home, and St. Vincent has performed at Antonoff’s annual Ally Coalition benefit concert in support of unhoused LGBTQIA+ youth.

Florence & The Machine

Antonoff was one of the primary producers on Florence Welch‘s 2022 album, Dance Fever. Welch is also featured on the song “Florida!!!” from Swift’s TTPD, which had Antonoff at the helm.

Outside of the studio, Antonoff received advice from Welch about composing his first Broadway show, a modern adaptation of Romeo and Juliet. “She’s walking me through it,” he told TIME in April 2024, adding that Welch, who worked on the music for Gatsby: An American Myth, is giving him “a lot of tips.”

Lorde

Antonoff was a key collaborator on Lorde’s sophomore record, 2017’s Melodrama, which featured hits “Green Light,” “Perfect Places,” “Supercut” and more. They teamed up again on 2021’s Solar Power.

“I haven’t made a Jack Antonoff record,” Lorde told The New York Times following her third album’s release, responding to critics of Antonoff’s production style. “I’ve made a Lorde record and he’s helped me make it and very much deferred to me on production and arrangement. Jack would agree with this. To give him that amount of credit is frankly insulting.”

FKA Twigs

The acclaimed 2019 album Magdalene features one song produced by Antonoff, “Holy Terrain” with Future. (Notably, FKA Twigs dated Healy before he reconnected with Antonoff’s BFF Swift in 2023.)