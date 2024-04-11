The actor’s union SAG-AFTRA is speaking out and seemingly responding to Sylvester Stallone after the actor allegedly made fun of background actors on the set of his show Tulsa King, which has been shooting its second season in Atlanta and Oklahoma.

“There is no room on any set for disparaging comments to background actors or any performers,” a union spokesperson shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, April 10.

“Though we have not been contacted directly about the incident on the set of Tulsa King in Atlanta, SAG-AFTRA is committed to the safety and well-being of cast members on all productions.”

The announcement came one day after it was revealed that an Atlanta-based company had parted ways with the Paramount+ series in response to Stallone, 77, and an unnamed director allegedly mocking the appearance of several background actors who were working on the project, using terms like, “ugly,” “tub of lard” and “fat guy with a cane.”

Related: Sylvester Stallone Through the Years A legendary leading man! Sylvester Stallone is known for being the face of several successful franchises, from Rocky to Rambo. The New York native nearly gave up on acting before landing his major breakthrough in 1974’s The Lords of Flatbush. The first Rocky film hit theaters two years later — and Stallone’s career changed forever. […]

Background actor Thomas Mooneyham told Deadline on Tuesday, April 9, that he was asked to leave a bar scene so he could be replaced by two other actors, noting that he felt like some of the alleged comments were intended for him.|

“What bothers me is that somebody overheard him and the director,” Mooneyham told the outlet. “It ain’t even the part that I am fat. I wasn’t the only big one that was there. But I do feel like I was singled out because they said ‘old tub of lard with the cane.’ I was the only one there with the cane.”

It was also alleged that Stallone spoke to production and asked them if they could bring in “pretty girls to be around me” on set. (Us Weekly has reached out to Stallone’s team for comment.)

According to a report from Deadline on Monday, April 8, the allegations originated in a private Facebook group titled “Backgrounders – stories from set.” The group is made up of background actors based in Atlanta who talk about ‘particulars and difficulties’ that occur on different projects. sets. (As of Tuesday, April 9, a screenshot of the Tulsa King accusations has since been posted on X and garnished over 34,000 views).

Regarding the instances, Tula King executive producer and director Craig Zisk denied that Stallone made inappropriate remarks and while speaking to TMZ on Tuesday. He also claimed that Stallone never mentioned anything about wanting to have attractive young women on the show’s set, adding that Stallone’ wife, Jennifer Flavin, was present during that time.

Related: Celebs You Never Knew Had X-Rated Pasts Stars from Cameron Diaz to Matt LeBlanc got their start by showing a lot of skin — click through to see which celebs kicked off their careers in porn

Zisk further alleged that the Catrett-Locke Casting company was improperly casting extras by casting actors older than the age range requested and refused to submit headshots of the background actors before shooting. Zisk added that the casting company ended up quitting.

On Sunday, April 7, the Catrett-Locke Casting company shared that they had decided to part ways with Tulsa King in a statement posted via their Facebook page.

“We wanted to send you an update on the happenings here in our casting world. We have chosen to part ways with Tulsa King,” the post said. “We will be finishing up next week and the 12th will be our last day. We send well wishes to whomever takes over the show. We thank all of you great background artists for your continued support.”

Before all the allegations started to spread, Stallone had been excited to return to the series, even appearing in a video on the show’s official TikTok account. He plays Dwight “The General” Manfredi on the crime drama, a mobster that is released from prison and exiled to Oklahoma. Garrett Hedlund, Andrea Savage, Domenick Lombardozzi and Vincent Piazza and Frank Grillo round out the cast.