The 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards will be presented in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 21. Below, Us Weekly rounds up everything you need to know before tuning in.

What Time?

The awards show airs on both TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET. Streaming options have not been announced.

Who’s Hosting?

Kristen Bell will preside over the ceremony as the first host in the SAG Awards’ 24-year history. She previously cohosted the 2014 Independent Spirit Awards with Fred Armisen. “I am honored to be part of the SAG Awards, and am a little nervous about being its first-ever host,” Bell said in a statement. “I’m so glad that I’ll be in the company of my fellow actors, many of whom I’ve worked with before, so I know they’ll be warm and supportive. It’s going to be an amazing night.”

Who’s Nominated?

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri leads the film categories with four nominations, including best cast. Big Little Lies leads the TV categories with five nods, also including best cast. Morgan Freeman will be honored with the Life Achievement Award.

Who’s Presenting?

In solidarity with the Time’s Up movement, the show will have all-female presenters. The star-studded list includes Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning, Lupita Nyong’o, Emma Stone, Mary J. Blige, Allison Williams, Frances McDormand and Laurie Metcalf.

