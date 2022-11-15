Grey for the holidays! Former Grey’s Anatomy costars Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening reunited on screen for the holiday rom-com Reindeer Games Homecoming and brought back their TV spark that fans fell in love with on the ABC drama.

“I would work with Justin on everything if I could, we have such a great vibe,” Drew, 42, told Us Weekly of working with Bruening, 43, on the Lifetime movie. “He’s a tremendous actor and he brings so many ideas. Every day he shows up on set with ideas. I love to talk everything out, so we’ll process things before and after shooting, just like about the characters. He’s also just such an amazing team player. He’s a dream and we love working together.”

Drew, who wrote Reindeer Games Homecoming, starred as Dr. April Kepner on Grey’s Anatomy, and departed after season 14, while Bruening played Dr. Matthew Taylor. The pair had an onscreen relationship on the ABC drama, even getting married after her character left him at the altar years earlier. However, in season 18, it was revealed that April picked Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) over Matthew.

This time around, Drew plays MacKenzie Graves, while Bruening takes on the role as Chase Weston, who just so happens to be her high school crush and they end up reconnecting.

“This is a third time I’m I’ve been working with him, but I love how different each of these couplings are,” the Moms Night Out actress explained to Us. “Like the April, Matthew relationship is a 1,000 percent different from the Mac and Chase relationship, which is really, really fun to see.”

With Reindeer Games Homecoming’s release, Drew will now take the time to focus on the holidays with her children Micah, 10, and Hannah Mali Rose, 7, whom she shares with husband Peter Lanfer.

“My favorite tradition is actually one that my son started when he was 5. He told us that the only thing he wanted for Christmas was to be Santa Claus, so we got him a Santa suit and we invited all the neighbors over and we decorated cookies and we decorated a little red wagon.” Drew told Us. “He dressed up like Santa, everybody else dressed up like elves and we went around the block, delivering the cookies that the kids had decorated.”

She added, “It’s sort of like a reverse Halloween and now we’ve been doing it every year. Now we decorate ornaments and we Christmas Carol, while we deliver them around the block. So, that’s become one of my all time favorite traditions.”

Reindeer Games Homecoming is streaming on