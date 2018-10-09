If it’s not broke, don’t fix it! That’s the motto Sarah Michelle Gellar lives by. The actress, 41, opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about living in the world of reboots, revealing that it’s not always necessary.

In July, creator Joss Whedon announced that a Buffy reboot was coming with a black actress starring as the new Buffy Summers. Gellar played the original Buffy in The WB series from 1996 to 2003. There have also been rumors for years that a remake is in the works of I Know What You Did Last Summer, the 1997 slasher film that Gellar starred in.

“You know, you don’t mess with something that works. I think that that was the beauty of Buffy was that the story was,” she told Us while celebrating the launch of new HatchiBabies™ on Hatchimals Day. “It was about the horrors of adolescence and manifested in sexual monsters, and well, you know, being an adult is horrific too. I think it’s a different story now.”

Gellar went on to join her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., in Star Wars Rebels from 2015 to 2016, and was thrilled to finally be in something that her kids Charlotte, 9, and Rocky, 6, could watch.

“Luckily I don’t have to worry about anyone screening Cruel Intentions with a 9-year-old and if they do, my child is not going to your house,” she told Us. “It’s like, finally with Star Wars Rebels, they could see something. They’re like, ‘How come we can’t see anything you do?’ [I say,] ‘Well when you’re older.’”

David Boreanaz, who played Buffy’s love interest Angel in the vampire drama, revealed his thoughts on the reboot during New York Comic Con on Thursday, October 4. “It’s a good thing. Let’s just embrace [it],” he told the crowd. “I’m very happy for them. They want to embrace a new generation, something new.”

He continued: “Everybody wants old, they want to go back, which I can understand: You want to see us back in these roles. It’s great, it’s cool [but] things move on, stories evolve, times change. I think it’s a great opportunity for a reboot like this to show where we are with society now, what you can do with technology. How you can explore those relationships with the same kinds of metaphors. I’m all for it. I think it’s fantastic. Good for them. I hope that it becomes huge and successful, and does what it does.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

