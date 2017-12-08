Sarah Michelle Gellar is ready for the holidays. Crafting gingerbread cookies is a fun activity for the Foodstirs cofounder and her children, Charlotte, 8, and Rocky, 5, whom she shares with husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

Instead of making gingerbread men, they “make an entire family, then make them into a sandwich with frosting in between,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 40, exclusively tells Us Weekly. See her recipe below!

Ingredients:

11 tbsp butter, room temperature

1 egg

Foodstirs Organic Very Merry Gingerbread Cookie Mix

3 tbsp cold water, more if needed

Directions:

1. Using a stand mixer on low speed, blend butter until creamy. Add egg and Organic Very Merry Gingerbread Cookie Mix, then add 1 tbsp of water at a time until moist dough forms and pulls away from side of bowl.

2. Form dough into a disk, wrap in plastic wrap and freeze for 20 minutes or until dough is firm.

3. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheet with parchment paper if desired. Roll dough ¼-inch thick on a very well-floured board and cut with a 3 ½-inch-tall gingerbread cookie cutter. Place cutouts 2 inches apart on cookie sheets.

4. Bake 13 to 15 minutes or until cookies are lightly golden at edges and just firm to the touch. Cool on pan for a few minutes before removing to wire rack. Makes 25 cookies.

