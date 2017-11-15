Warning: This post contains spoilers about the Tuesday, November 14, season finale of American Horror Story: Cult.

After quite an intense and controversial season, American Horror Story: Cult came to a bloody end that left only two members of the cult standing: Sarah Paulson’s Ally and Adina Porter’s Beverly.

Here’s a quick recap: Ally turned on Kai Anderson (Evan Peters) and got him arrested. While in a maximum security prison, he created a new cult, including an officer who helped him break out. Little did he know, Ally had already met with that officer and informed her that he could not be trusted, no matter what. So when he broke out, Ally was ready. He approached her and fired his gun — before realizing it wasn’t loaded, thanks to the police officer. Ultimately, he was shot by Beverly and Ally became a Michigan senator, the spot he’d always wanted.

“I don’t know what the ending means, was it that Hillary [Clinton] should have won?” Peters, 30, told The Hollywood Reporter. “I thought it was a great ending. Kai should definitely be killed. Everything that he says represents evil and fear and negativity and he should definitely be stopped.”

The final moments of the episode showed Ally putting on a very familiar cloak.

“Well it’s the green cloak of the SCUM. It’s the SCUM cloak,” Paulson, 42, confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean she’ll be killing men the way the original SCUM cult was. “I think they wanted to keep it sort of mysterious in the sense of what does it mean. And what does it mean to each audience member in terms of how they view the reality now that Ally has power, beyond just personal power. But what will she do now that she has some sort of beginnings of a political voice and an opportunity to reach further into the world of being a civil servant?”

Additionally, fans of the series may have noticed that mention of a famous AHS character that Paulson played in Asylum and brought back in Roanoke. Ally casually commented that she turned down a Lana Winters interview.

“How genius? That to me was the greatest thing ever. I don’t know what they used but there was one take where I looked at her like, ‘What did you say?’ I was like, ‘Oh, I wish I could do something right now that’s so inside-baseball,’” Paulson explained.

She also added that they filmed a reference to another season as well, but it didn’t make the cut.

“Adina walks by and I went to light my cigarette, and I see [Kai] and I don’t end up getting it lit till he crosses me and gets in the van, but then I lit it,” she said. “The only reason I’m saying it is I used matches from Hotel to light my cigarette. It said Hotel Cortez. We were playing a dicey game. The props guys were like, ‘Should we? Can we?’ I was like, ‘I think we should f—ing do that!’”

