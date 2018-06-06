Dishing on-set details. Sarah Paulson spoke exclusively with Us Weekly at the Oceans 8 premiere event in New York City on Tuesday, June 5, and revealed a little-known fact about her film’s costar Rihanna.

When asked to name a trait someone in the star-studded cast has that fans should know about, the 43-year-old American Horror Story actress told Us, “Rihanna is not who you think she’s going to be at first.”

She gushed: “She’s this amazing performer and energy when you see her on stage or screen, but in person, she’s — I would never use the word shy to describe her — but she has a reserved temperament on our set. She was more quiet. She’s also so much fun and totally game for anything and excited to be there, but, very mellow.”

Despite the 30-year-old singer’s well-known nickname, Paulson noted that “she wasn’t the Bad Girl Riri.” She added, “She was mellow and cool and excited to be there, but I guess I thought she’d be walking around, strutting around the set and singing and being like that, but she was so mellow. I love me some Rihanna.”

Beyond Paulson and Rihanna, the powerful female cast for the fourth edition stars A-list celebrities including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter and Anne Hathaway.

The film is set around Bullock’s character Debbie Ocean who enlists the help of seven women for her heist with the mission to take down Daphne Kluger, played by Anne Hathaway, with their goal being to steal a $150 million diamond necklace that belongs to Kluger as as she attends the Met Gala in New York City.

Katie Holmes, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Munn and James Corden also make cameos.

Oceans 8 is set to hit theaters on Friday, June 8.

Reporting by Travis Cronin

