He said yes! After 22 seasons as Say Yes to the Dress’ bridal gown expert, Randy Fenoli is finally saying “yes” to his own wedding attire. The TLC personality, 59, popped the question to his fiancé, Mete Kobal, in December 2022 and the plans for the 2024 nuptials are underway, starting with his wardrobe for their big day.

“I don’t think I’ve been more excited about an outfit in my entire life. It has to be timeless, but it can’t be a boring tuxedo, so it kind of combines the two where it’s something that can be looked at as very classic, yet it’s so unique that it’s going to stand out and people are gonna say, ‘Wow, oh my God, I’ve never seen anything like this,’” he exclusively told Us Weekly on March 2. “It’s runway ready. I’m really excited about it. And that’s as far as I can go because it’s like the brides’ dress. I can’t give it away!”

As for Kobal’s wardrobe, Fenoli joked that his fiancé needs to be reeled in.

“He’s talking about changing outfits three or four times and I’m, like, ‘No, we need an outfit for the reception and for the ceremony,’ he said. “[He’s like], ‘What about for the after party? And I’m, like, ‘Sweetheart, this isn’t a runway show. It’s a wedding.’”

The pair, who met at The Marmara Park Avenue Hotel in New York City, where Kobal was working as the restaurant and bar manager and Fenoli was staying at the time, agree that a destination wedding is likely in the cards.

“I’m working with Princess Cruise Lines and I’m the godfather of one of their cruises — the Discovery Princess. There’s a cruise that goes from Greece to Italy to Turkey. Our friends could join us and we could spend lots of time with them, hanging out at the bar or the pool, seeing different shows or the casino,” he explained. “We could hang out with them and spend lots of quality time and then pop off the ship and do a little ceremony in Italy possibly and then end up in Turkey.”

The Say Yes to the Dress star admitted that before meeting Kobal, he didn’t think he’d find love.

“At 58, I was very happy and satisfied and content at realizing that, I have my career. I have my dog, I have my home, I have my mother and I love my life and I don’t need anyone else to complete me,” he told Us. I don’t think it’s ever really gonna happen after 58 years.”

His friends, however, encouraged him to approach Kobal after revealing he was “completely his type.” Now, a little over a year into the engagement, Fenoli is still gushing over his partner.

“I feel so lucky and so blessed and I kind of feel like that for the first time in my life, I feel loved. I think that some of it has to do with Mete being European and from a Turkish background and just how they are with their family and loved ones. They’re so loyal and committed and just there for you, no matter the good or the bad,” he said. “I just don’t know that I’ve felt that before and so it’s so refreshing for me.”

In addition to wedding planning, Fenoli continues to keep busy with work too.

“I’m excited to see the reunion show because we get to look back at 20 seasons of what we’ve done and the people we’ve worked with and, and the really meaningful stories,” he told Us. “Helping them choose the single most important dress they’ll ever wear or garment they’ll ever wear in their lives and to be allowed in that very intimate group of the entourage … that’s really special.”

Say Yes to the Dress returns to TLC Saturday, March 4, at 8p.m. ET.