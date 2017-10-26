Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) may have too much power these days on Scandal, but it won’t get the best of her if Fitz has anything to say about it.

“I do believe that Fitz can pull Olivia back from the black hole she is slipping into, but it will not be easy,” Tony Goldwyn told Us Weekly exclusively at the 2017 Americares Airlift Benefit. “I have no idea if Shonda [Rhimes] intends for him to be successful in that effort. We will have to wait and see what she has in store for us.”

As for how Fitz will wrap up the series, Goldwyn has “no clue how this ride will end,” but has a dream scenario.

“My hope is that both Fitz and Olivia are able to navigate their own personal crucibles successfully enough to — as Shonda says — ‘earn’ a future together,” he added.

In his personal life, Goldwyn spends a great deal of his time volunteering with Americares. “I lead a charmed life simply because of the circumstances of my birth,” he told Us. “I have had opportunities that are out of reach to most people on this planet. I feel a responsibility to do whatever I can to help bring the gifts of health and prosperity to others.”

His most recent trip to Guatemala was one of the most eye-opening experiences he’s had. “What really inspired me in Guatemala was the passionate commitment of Americares’ local partners, who are the ones who serve their community day in and day out,” Goldwyn said. “I saw firsthand how a small group of nuns have changed the lives of hundreds of girls by taking them in whenq their families could not afford to keep them.”

The actor also revealed that he’s been “hooked” on working with the company for 15 years. “A neighbor invited my wife, Jane, and I to a cocktail party for Americares. I heard the story of how, in 1975, founder Bob Macauley mortgaged his house in order to charter a 747 and rescue 243 Vietnamese orphans whose plane had crashed in the jungle after being evacuated from Saigon,” he said. “The U.S. government had said they could do nothing so Bob, an executive at a paper company in Connecticut, decided to just do it himself. That’s how Americares was born and has been the model for how they operate ever since.”

