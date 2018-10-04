The gift of a facelift! During the Sunday, October 7, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner tells Scott Disick that she’s planning on buying a facelift for her best friend, Sheila Kolker.

“When I had my face done, that was really a hard thing for me to go through. And who was there every step of the way? Sheila,” Kris says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. “It just occurred to me, like, she’s wanted to do this for years, but this is just not something she would do. I want to do this for her and be there for her like she’s always been there for me.”

However, while Kris is stoked about the gift, Scott isn’t sure it’s a good idea.

“Even though it’s really a sweet gesture, are you at all nervous that you could offend her in anyway? Is it like, ‘Hey, your face looks old?’” he asks Kris. “Just think about it … If you told me that I needed something done, even if maybe I didn’t, I would definitely go stare and look at whatever that was.”

Kris then starts to worry that maybe her present really isn’t the best idea. She also reveals that Kim Kardashian does makes her self-conscious “24/7,” and it’s “scary” to even look at her.

“Kim does it to everybody in the world,” Scott says. “She catches everything. I don’t even really like looking at Kim, because sometimes she’s like, ‘Is that a pimple right there?’”

So, while all Kris wants to do is show her friend how much she loves her, will she now rethink her decision?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

