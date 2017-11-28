It was a case that captivated the nation. A mom-to-be went missing on Christmas Eve in 2002. Laci Peterson vanished under suspicious circumstances and the suspect – now a convicted murderer – was none other than her husband, Scott Peterson. Prior to the crime and what unfolded during the trial, everyone thought they were a picture-perfect couple. Seemingly happy and expecting their first child, their families never predicted the outcome.

But first, to catch you up …

1. Laci Peterson

Laci Peterson went missing from her Modesto home on Christmas Eve while walking their family dog. The homemaker and wife was a little over eight months pregnant.

2. Scott Peterson

Scott Peterson was a fertilizer salesman and avid golfer. When Laci was first reported missing, their family did not suspect her husband of having committed the crime.

3. Not Drew Peterson

Don’t confuse this story with the Drew Peterson case. Drew Peterson was the police sergeant from Illinois who was convicted of murdering his third wife, Kathleen Savio, and whose fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, is still missing.

4. Suspicion

Due to inconsistencies in Scott’s story — like when he couldn’t remember the kind of bait he used when he was supposedly fishing that morning — investigators became suspicious. One detective also said that he was surprised by Peterson’s calm demeanor throughout the investigation.

5. Extramarital Affairs

A candlelight vigil was held for Laci on New Year’s Eve. Family members appeared on stage and spoke, but Scott Peterson didn’t join them. Later on, the nation would come to find out that during that Scott did attend, but while in the crowd, had made a phone call to Amber Frey, a massage therapist and single mom.

6. Deceit Continues

Amber didn’t know her boyfriend had been married and that his wife had “vanished.” It wasn’t long until she would contact police to reveal her involvement and ask the public for her privacy. During that New Year’s Eve phone call to Amber, Scott pretended to be in Europe celebrating the new year. By that point, Frey had been cooperating in the investigation and had tape-recorded the conversation.

7. Media Blitz

The Amber Frey connection would turn this case into a media frenzy. The National Enquirer was the first outlet to reveal photos of Peterson and Frey as a couple. At that point, the public learned about Scott’s possible motive for killing his wife: the extramarital affair with Amber.

8. Bodies Found

After a big storm in San Francisco on April 13, 2003, the fetus of Connor was found in the San Francisco Bay, not far from where Scott Peterson said he went fishing during the time of Laci’s disappearance. A day later, the body of a pregnant woman washed ashore just one mile away from there.

9. In Custody

Shortly after, detectives sought out Scott, who had at that point dyed his hair and grown a goatee, to arrest him. When taken into custody, police found $15,000 cash, camping supplies, ropes, knives, hiking boots and a shovel that led many to believe he was going to flee or hide.

10. Pit Stop and a Milkshake

Scott was arrested on April 18, 2003. But before being booked, he and investigators stopped at an In & Out Burger in Bakersfield, where Peterson ordered a Double-Double with Cheese, a small fry and a vanilla milkshake. He was arraigned on April 21, 2003, and charged with two counts of murder

11. The Trial

During trial, the prosecution argued that Scott had debt and wanted to be single. They argued that it was his affair with Amber Frey, as well as money problems, that were the motives for the crime.

Unfolding in the media as a tangled drama, there were even lotteries for seats for the trial, and large crowds awaiting the verdict of the case.

12. Conviction

On November 12, 2004, Scott was convicted of first-degree murder of Laci Peterson and second-degree murder of Connor Peterson. A crowd outside the courthouse rejoiced and hugged when the verdict was read.

In March 2005, Peterson was sentenced to death.

13. On Death Row

To this day, Scott Peterson maintains his innocence while sitting in San Quentin State Prison’s death row. He has filed two appeals since and asked for a new trial. His request was rebuked.

