Scott Wolf Cried While Rewatching This Emotional 'Party of Five' Scene





The Salingers are still bringing the tears! Scott Wolf revealed that he cried after a recent rewatch of Party of Five in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 30.

Wolf, 51, told Us at the Inside Game premiere in New York City that he found himself “bingeing moments” of the ’90s series but one scene made the actor choke up.

“There’s a particular scene where Bailey is kind of falling on the sword for the last time for the family and saying he’s not going to go to school and stay home so Julia can go to school and that he’s OK,” Wolf said.

He continued, “There was something so … I’m emotional right now talking about it! After all that time, they wrote this beautiful scene between Charlie and Bailey, it so encapsulated who he was throughout the course of the entire thing, that it was really, really moving to see because I had forgotten about the scene.”

Party of Five followed the Salinger siblings Charlie (Matthew Fox), Julia (Neve Campbell), Bailey (Wolf), Claudia (Lacey Chabert) and baby Owen, who suffer a devastating loss when their parents are killed in a car accident. The series ran from 1994 to 2000.

Wolf admitted that his children haven’t seen Party of Five yet because they’re too young. However, he says his oldest son “feels close” to watching the show. The Nancy Drew star shares son Jackson, 10, son Miller, 6, and daughter Lucy, 5, with his wife Kelley Limp.

He added that he’s considered watching the show with his children so that they can understand how their father skyrocketed to fame. Wolf also feels that the issues on the show are still relevant today.

“I think they [his children] hear Party of Five said so often that it looms in the background of our life, to finally put a face to that thing would be cool,” he told Us. “I talk to people all the time who are watching it with their families and they say that the stories are so human and authentic and timeless. It was a really cool conversation starter for parents with their kids back then, I think I would take advantage of that too.”

However, the Night Shift alum isn’t sure if watching the show with his kids will be awkward. “I don’t know how weird that would be because I haven’t done it. Maybe the fact that I’m so young in it … even though I weirdly look almost the same, will help it not feel as weird when I sit down with them to watch it,” he told Us.

Wolf became a heartthrob in the ’90s when he starred as Bailey on the Fox teen drama. He told Us that he’s grateful he was able to live out his younger years without the threat of social media tracking his every move. He said that he had a “wild” time “sowing my oats” in his 20s.

“I get away with murder with this face, and some murders happened,” Wolf joked. “Some friendly non-actual murders happened. Yeah, we had a good time.”

In February, Freeform announced that it was rebooting Party of Five for its channel. The new series, which comes from original Party of Five creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman, will follow a new group of siblings who must survive on their own after their immigrant parents are deported. The show premieres on January 8, 2020.