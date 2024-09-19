Scott Wolf hasn’t closed the door on Party of Five — especially for a reboot with the original cast.

“I would 100 percent consider [doing a reboot],” the actor exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the 30th anniversary of Party of Five premiere. “There was such an indelible quality about the story we told. I’m constantly told by fans of the show how much it meant to them, and they always sound like they watched it last week, not 20 years ago.”

Wolf played Bailey Salinger on the original drama which also starred Matthew Fox, Neve Campell, Lacey Chabert and more. The series follows the five Salinger siblings who become orphans after losing their parents in a deadly car crash. Eldest brother, Charlie (Fox), steps up as the new head of household and he and his siblings decide to take over the running of their family’s restaurant.

The series ran for six seasons from 1994 to 2000. Wolf recalled how he knew that the show was going to be something special from the moment the cast met. (While Freeform greenlit a reimagined Party of Five reboot in 2020, it was canceled after one season.)

“The first time they stood us in a circle at the Fox casting office and told us we were the Salinger Family. It was so special because not only were we excited to be cast on the show, but it already felt like there was something truly magical beginning,” he said. “We weirdly already felt connected even though we had just met.”

In addition to fans wondering how the Salingers are doing today, Wolf is also curious to know how time treated the fictional family.

“I think there are lots of people who would love to have the Salinger’s back and see what time has done with them and how they and the next generation of the family are faring in today’s world,” he added.

Wolf is hopeful that his character was able to start a family and remain sober. One of the major plot points of the series was Bailey’s struggle with alcoholism. Wolf shared that the episode where the family staged an intervention for Bailey was one of the most memorable and “rewarding” scenes for him.

“It was everyone at their best, and the unique power and vulnerability of all of their relationships was on full display,” Wolf reflected. “A beautiful, painful episode. But the last scene where Claudia [played by Chabert] gives Bailey the ultimatum and he walks away was one of the most emotional and tragic moments of the series. And there were a lot of those.”

While Party of Five ended two decades ago, Wolf shared that he still remains in contact with “pretty much everyone” from the show. Last year, Chabert and Wolf reunited for the Hallmark Christmas movie A Merry Scottish Christmas, where they got to play siblings again.

“As far as I’m concerned, we are forever family,” he told Us.

With reporting by Sarah Jones