'Party of Five' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Forever family. The Party of Five cast has continued to support each over the years since starring on the beloved drama series.

The show — which ran on Fox from 1994 to 2000 — followed the lives of siblings Charlie (Matthew Fox), Bailey (Scott Wolf), Julia (Neve Campbell), Claudia (Lacey Chabert) and Owen Salinger (Jacob Smith), as they learned to navigate life after their parents die in a car accident. While Party of Five was chock full of heartwarming family moments, the Salingers’ story also dealt with tough topics such as alcoholism, cancer and domestic violence.

The series also starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Scott Grimes, Michael A. Goorjian, Paula Devicq, Jeremy London, Tom Mason and Jennifer Aspen. Among the many accolades it received throughout its six-season run, Party of Five took home the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series in 1996 and was nominated again for the award the following year.

“It really had a significant impact on the people that watched it,” Wolf said of the show in a February 2015 interview with HuffPost Live. “That was something that I know I was, and all of us that made that show, were really proud of. We all wanna believe in the work we’re doing, and love the work we’re doing, but we don’t want to do it in a cave. The more people that it matters to, the better.”

The Everwood alum went on to note that he and the cast continue to keep in touch. “Neve and I see each other probably more than any of the others,” Wolf continued. “I’m still in touch with Matthew here and there, with Lacey — I can’t believe how little she was when we started the show. She was, like, 11 years old, and I feel like she’s like a sister. We were very much a second family to each other.”

He and Campbell later reunited on screen as guests on a June 2017 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, during which they weighed in on whether the series should be revived.

“It wouldn’t make any sense, whatsoever,” the Scream actress said on the late-night show. “If we haven’t gotten over the death of our parents 20 years later, we’ve got a serious problem.”

Party of Five, however, did get the reboot treatment in 2020 on Freeform from original show creators Christopher Keyser and Amy Lippman. Starring Brandon Larracuente, Niko Guardado, Emily Tosta and Elle Paris Legaspi, the new version put a twist on the story by focusing on a group of siblings whose parents were deported to Mexico. The series was canceled after its first season.

“Our interest in reviving the series didn’t come about because we wanted to join this wave of ‘How can we take a successful series and repurpose it?’ We saw an opportunity in the zeitgeist,” Lippman explained in a December 2019 interview with the New York Post. “The story we told 25 years ago was no longer fictional; it was happening every day around the country. That seemed to be a reason [for a reboot]. And it seemed in some ways a much more urgent story to be told.”

Scroll below to see where the Party of Five cast is today: