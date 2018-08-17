Joining forces! Seann William Scott has officially joined the Lethal Weapon team in the first season 3 photos from the Fox drama. In the shots, exclusive to Us Weekly, Scott’s character Wes Cole unites with Roger Murtaugh (Damon Wayans), Trish Murtaugh (Keesha Sharp), Brooks Avery (Kevin Rahm), Sonya Bailey (Michelle Mitchenor) and Bernard Scorsese (Johnathan Fernandez).

Scott, 41, joined the cast at the end of season 2 following the firing of Clayne Crawford. While Crawford took on the role of the famous Martin Riggs, Scott will not be replacing him but instead taking on an entirely new character.

“He’s and ex-CIA operative and he’s moved back to Los Angeles to be closer to his daughter that he hasn’t really been there for,” the American Pie alum told Us earlier this month. “He’s seen quite a bit in the last 20 years with his job and now he just wants to establish some roots, so he joins the LAPD.”

This is also the first TV role for Scott, who recently appeared in Super Troopers 2. However, he revealed to Us that he couldn’t really tell the difference between shooting a TV show and a film since the production value on Lethal Weapon was so high.

“Compared to the comedies I do, which are a little bit smaller and I think even smaller budget, it feels like a big movie,” he said. “I was worried though, [that] we would have less time to film a scene, less takes, less chance to improvise but that’s not the case at all.”

Lethal Weapon premieres Tuesday, September 25, at 9 p.m. ET.

