Murtagh and Riggs definitely don’t have the bond that came across on screen. Damon Wayans called out his former Lethal Weapon costar Clayne Crawford in a series of tweets on Monday, May 14, following the news that Crawford had been fired from the show and Seann William Scott would be joining in his place.

In a video posted to Twitter, Wayans, 57, ducks and grabs his head when an explosion goes off behind him. “Now that the fate of the show is solidified.. I’d like to address the TWITTER outrage with this video and image to follow. #directedby @ClayneCrawford,” he wrote, before sharing a photo of his head from the back, with a gash and blood. “How does the shrapnel from this hit me on the opposite side of the head? #directedby@claynecrawford,” he tweeted.

“Below is a rendering seeking to explain yesterday’s incident. It turns out there was a second shooter, to Damon’s left, on the other side of the pillar behind which his character was crouched, which accounts for what he heard from his left side. @claynecrawford #noapology,” Wayans continued.

The actor also posted a photo of a pole with a printed out photo of Crawford on it. “Clayne Crawford is an emotional terrorist,” the poster read. Wayans captioned the photo, “Since @warnerbrostv is not defending me at all.. here’s another photo of images other people were posting in and around the lot. Not me! He became UNINSURABLE! Relished in making female cry. And stuck fear in cast and crew. #dontblameme.”

He then added: “bye to TWITTER and the weirdos who don’t understand set decor and privilege it is to do what we do. Put up with this two seasons. Kiss the dark side of my ass if you don’t understand it wasn’t just me. @ClayneCrawford has a file of infractions. @WarnerBrosENT #releasethetapes.”

Crawford, 40, was fired from the show following reports of bad behavior on set. He apologized in an Instagram post on April 24, admitting that he had been “reprimanded” on set twice. “I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents,” he wrote. “I take great pride in treating everyone with dignity and kindess.”

On Monday, Crawford also posted a photo of himself on set, wishing the best to the show, even though he will no longer be part of it. “To my cast and crew – CONGRATULATIONS on season 3! To the Fans – Thank you for the overwhelming support and love,” he wrote. “Riggs was a dream role and the experience will live with me forever. My heart is full. Good Luck nxt season!!”

Lethal Weapon is set to return to Fox in the fall.

