Young love is not all it’s cracked up to be for the teenage couples featured on the new season of TLC’s Unexpected.

“I don’t recommend getting pregnant in high school,” Emalee, 18, tells viewers in Us Weekly’s exclusive first look at the season 6 trailer. “It’s not for the weak.”

The TLC series follows five couples and their families as they navigate teenage pregnancy and early parenthood. In addition to three new couples, the upcoming season focuses on two returning pairs in the throes of parenting toddlers as young adults.

Jenna, 19, has finally recovered from her breakup with the father of her 3-year-old son, Luca, after being featured on season 4. But the trailer hints that the teenage mom may have not learned from her past as she embarks in a new relationship with JJ, 20.

While Jenna asserts that she does not want to have another baby anytime soon in the trailer, JJ reveals that the couple are not using protection, and Jenna fears she may be pregnant once again. “What would I do if I had two different baby daddies in two different states?” she says.

The other returning couple, Lilly, 22, and Lawrence, 21, are trying to plan for a wedding while also raising 4-year-old Aliyah and 16-month-old LJ. While Lilly is looking forward to saying “I do” in just three months’ time, Lawrence can’t help but express his concern. “Unless we sell a body part I don’t know how we’re going to come up with the money in that time frame,” he says in the trailer.

Unexpected’s newcomers bring their own unique problems and drama to the show. Emalee is the self-proclaimed “cougar” girlfriend to 16-year-old Nate, whom she says she has to “mother,” being two years older than him. While Nate dreams of a career as a motocross rider, the young couple has to come to terms with the realities of teenage pregnancy — and soon.

Kayleigh and Graham, both 15, have to figure out their relationship and impending roles as parents while living 30-minutes apart — a “long distance” relationship for two teenagers who can’t drive. The former cheer queen’s mom, Mandy, shares her concerns with their relationship in the trailer: “I don’t foresee it being a very good relationship for either of them,” she says.

As if teenage pregnancy isn’t challenging enough, the final couple, 17-year-olds Aniyah and Dakwon, are presented with an even bigger problem when Aniyah is diagnosed with preeclampsia, which she fearfully tells viewers “can lead up to death.” The pair are also seen preparing for long term commitment, with Anniyah proclaiming they will “be together forever” and Dakwon gifting his girlfriend a promise ring.

Ashley, Aniyah’s mom, isn’t as confident about the young couple. “I’ve had promise rings and the promises were not kept,” she warns in the trailer.

Unexpected returns to TLC on Monday, June 3, at 9:00 p.m. ET.