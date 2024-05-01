Bre Tiesi endured plenty of public ups and downs before — and after — she joined the cast of Selling Sunset.

Before making her reality TV debut, Tiesi was best known for her marriage to football player Johnny Manziel. The pair called it quits in 2019 after one messy year of marriage.

Two years later, Tiesi made headlines again when she welcomed son Legendary with Nick Cannon in July 2022, around the same time he had children with other women. (Legendary was Cannon’s eighth child.)

Five months after welcoming her son, Tiesi announced she would be joining the cast of the Netflix real estate series for season 6. Offscreen, Tiesi was accused by former employees of allegedly creating a hostile work environment in May 2024.

Keep scrolling to see Tiesi’s ups and downs over the years:

Making Her Modeling Mark

At the start of her modeling career, Tiesi was awarded a spot in Maxim’s Hot 100 List in 2017. Following her feature, Tiesi went on to land spreads in several other publications including Loaded, Playboy and more.

Becoming a Fitness Guru

Tiesi launched her own exercise program titled Body By Bre in 2019. The plan included a 12-week fitness transformation program, vegan recipes and more.

Marathon Cheating Allegations

In 2019, Tiesi participated in the Run Like A Diva half marathon in Temecula, California. After completing the race, she claimed she earned a time of 1 hour and 58 minutes without any prior marathon training. Tiesi’s time raised eyebrows since the average time for a woman (who trained) to complete a half marathon is around 2 hours and 19 minutes, per The Houston Chronicle.

Tiesi was accused of missing the 11th mile mark after the data was missing, according to USA Today. Tiesi refuted the allegations and defended herself by sharing a photo she took of the 11th-mile sign during the race.

“Here’s mile 11 that’s ‘missing’ Bc I was so proud and excited I did take photos of every single step of this!” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “So sad I would even need to prove this you would think that none of this would matter [except] supporting the cause and women around the world struggling.”

Johnny Manziel Divorce

Tiesi and Manziel tied the knot in 2018 after two years of dating. Tiesi later accused Manziel of cheating in her Instagram comments. While Manziel never addressed the rumors he confirmed his and Tiesi’s split in March 2019.

“This is all very, very personal and very sad,” he said to TMZ Sports at the time. “I appreciate everyone who has been so supportive of both of us and I would just ask that everyone respect our privacy at this difficult time. My hope is to put my head down and be allowed to focus on work and what is required of me on the football field.”

Two years later, Tiesi and Manziel finalized their divorce. The model celebrated the occasion with a divorce party with her friends.

“Thanks to all my girls for the craziest divorce party,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2021. “No shade to J, wish you nothing but the best, love ya.”

Nick Cannon Relationship

In January 2022, Tiesi revealed that she was expecting her first child with Cannon. The real estate agent later explained that she and the actor have had an on-and-off relationship for nearly a decade.

“Him and I have had our on-and-off for years. I’ve always come back,” she said on E! News in March 2022. “I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, ‘Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people.’ That’s what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that’s all I look at.”

Tiesi and Cannon welcomed Legendary four months later and the duo have coparented their little one.

Chelsea Lazkani Feud

Tension between Tiesi and her costar erupted during season 6 of Selling Sunset after Lazkani shared that she found Tiesi’s relationship with Cannon “off-putting.”

“Who I have children with is my business,” Tiesi told Lazkani in one fight. “I don’t need a judge and a jury.”

After the season wrapped, Lazkani said she regretted not filtering her opinions on Tiesi’s love life.

“I think she wants to kill me, and I want to stay alive for a very long time. So, you know, I just think I’ll keep my distance from her,” Laxkani told Entertainment Tonight in May 2023. “I mean, I get it, she doesn’t like me. And some of the things I said were very hurtful. So, I completely acknowledge that, and I think I’m just trying to take a step back, mind my business — stop being a nosy b—h and realize that, you know, everything is what it seems.”

Michael B. Jordan Hookup Claims

While chatting with her costars about which celebrities they wanted to sleep with, Tiesi claimed that she hooked up with Jordan. After the episode aired, Tiesi confessed that she regretted sharing that story on camera.

“We were all having girl talk, and we were sitting and resetting the cameras — it wasn’t a conversation that was technically [meant to be filmed],” Tiesi said to ET in November 2023. “I know better and that’s my own fault. I know better.”

Cassandra Dawn Drama

After her season 6 feud with Lazkani, Tiesi found herself at odds with Dawn during season 7. In Dawn’s first episode of the Netflix series, she claimed that she knew Tiesi from their modeling days. Tiesti denied multiple times that she knew Dawn personally and only knew of her through social media.

During the finale, the women had a heated exchange that led Tiesi to storm out of the room and take her microphone off. Tiesi addressed the moment on social media.

“They did not show the whole thing [nor] the big reason why I snapped,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2022, in response to a fan asking her about the finale fight. “Let’s just say it was too disgusting to even air.”

After the episode aired, Dawn took to Instagram to show that Tiesi had previously interacted with her online by commenting on one of her old posts. “Glad I’m not the only one who’s confused by this,” she wrote via her Instagram Story alongside the screenshot of the resurfaced comment.

Workplace Harassment Allegations

According to court documents obtained by Us in May 2023, Tiesi was being sued by her former nanny, her former social media manager and her former personal assistant and stylist. The filing claimed that the workers felt “harassed, discriminated against, and/or retaliated against on the basis of their sex, gender, and/or sexual orientation,” by Tiesi.

The former employees also alleged that after they stopped working for Tiesi, they “suffered severe emotional distress, loss of earnings, and loss of employment benefits, among other things.”

Us reached out to Tiesi for comment.