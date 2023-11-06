Bre Tiesi Says Selling Sunset Cut Full Fight With Cassandra Dawn

Bre Tiesi claimed that Selling Sunset producers didn’t give viewers the full story behind her season 7 feud with Cassandra Dawn.

“They did not show the whole thing no or the big reason why I snapped,” Bre, 32, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, November 4, in response to a fan asking about her finale showdown with Cassandra, 33. “Let’s just say it was too disgusting to even air.”

When another Instagram user asked Bre to spill the details, she replied, “Well let’s see how much is shown in the reunion first 👀.” (Netflix confirmed earlier this month that a season 7 reunion special is dropping Wednesday, November 15.)

Upon arrival in season 7, Cassandra — who professionally uses the last name Repstad — claimed that she knew Bre from their days as models. Bre, however, denied multiple times that she knew Cassandra personally, claiming that Cassandra had followed her on Instagram for years and frequently commented on her posts.

During the season finale, the situation escalated when Cassandra came to the new Oppenheim Group office and referred to Bre as rude. After Chelsea Lazkani got involved in the drama, a furious Bre stormed out, took off her mic and said she was “done” with the situation, leaving viewers wondering whether something else transpired between Bre and Cassandra off-camera.

According to Bre, that’s exactly what happened. In a separate Instagram comment, Bre claimed she “had never met this girl” in her life.

“I do not do fake,” Bre wrote on Saturday. “She came in with an agenda. I did not ‘hate’ her I just did not embrace her due to her immediately greeting me in a way insinuating we knew each other and telling me my own life timeline … prettty off putting … especially to someone born and raised in [Los Angeles] anyone with [any] street smarts would clearly see this is a red flag.”

Bre went on to say that she’s not an “overly nice” person who becomes “instant” best friends with new people, noting that she “slowly warmed up” to her costars after joining the series in season 6.

“Funny how not one of them had a problem with me taking my time to build with them over MONTHS,” she continued. “I sit back and watch people’s actions and how they move. my case was made within hours of her arriving .. she jumped down my throat and accused me of not liking her and having a problem all based off me not embracing her how SHE wanted me to. I go with energy and my gut and im never wrong.”

Bre also claimed that Cassandra said things about her and her family that “were so disgusting even Netflix wouldn’t air” the comments. “U really think this girl sets me off cuz she called me a b?” she continued. Lol .. imagine how nasty it must [have] been.”

Bre shares son Legendary Love, 16 months, with Nick Cannon. Last month, she shared Instagram footage from the comedian’s 43rd birthday festivities. “Happy birthday to our favorite human ever!” she wrote. “@nickcannon we love you so much.”

Cassandra, for her part, has not commented on Bre’s Instagram posts.

Season 7 of Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.