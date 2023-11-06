Before Cassandra Dawn stirred up drama on Selling Sunset, she was causing chaos on Vanderpump Rules.

Netflix viewers were introduced to the real estate agent — who professionally goes by Cassandra Repstad — during season 7. Cassandra, 33, quickly befriended Chelsea Lazkani, but it was her history with Bre Tiesi that left many of Us confused. She recalled being friends with Bre, 32, in their modeling days, which the latter denied on multiple occasions.

Cassandra has taken her role on the Netflix series in stride — perhaps because of her reality TV history. According to Cassandra’s IMDb profile, she previously appeared on a season 1 episode of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules.

During the episode, which aired in 2013, Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder are at a photo shoot when one of the models catches their eye.

“You know the other girl with the ombre?” Kristen, now 40, says while gesturing toward Cassandra, who then went by the name Casey. “We’re talking about SUR and she was like, ‘My old roommate Tom Sandoval used to bartend there.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, that is my boyfriend. He still bartends there.’ I know he’s only lived with the two girls, the twins.”

She added of Cassandra: “She was the kind of girl who would pose in bikinis on top of cars with blond highlights.”

Stassi, now 35, also shared her thoughts on Sandoval’s former roommates, adding, “Before Kristen and Tom started dating, Tom lived with two Asian twin girls that were ‘models’ and worked at Hooters.”

The modeling gig got awkward when Stassi reminded Kristen that Sandoval, now 41, slept with one of the twins. Kristen tried to find out whether it was Cassandra or her twin, but Stassi ultimately cornered her instead.

“Did you have sex with Tom Sandoval or was it your sister?” Stassi asked, to which Cassandra replied, “It was a long time ago. I was a baby and so was he.”

Kristen dated Sandoval from 2007 to 2013 until her infidelity — she hooked up with their costar Jax Taylor — came to light on season 2 of Vanderpump Rules. Sandoval moved on with Ariana Madix and they were together for nearly a decade before news broke in March that he cheated on her with costar Raquel Leviss, which caused the pair to call it quits.

Earlier this year, Kristen recalled meeting Sandoval’s ex while filming Vanderpump Rules.

“When I first met Tom Sandoval, he had these two girls that he had living with him. They were in high school when he banged one of them. I remember that very clearly,” she claimed on her “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” podcast in July while rewatching the series. “Back then I was super dramatic about it, I was freaking the f–k about it. Now I just think it is hilarious about how dumb and small it was.”