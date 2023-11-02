Kristen Doute has had nearly no contact with ex Tom Sandoval — and she plans to keep it that way.

During the Wednesday, November 1, episode of her “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast, Doute, 40, made it clear she doesn’t want to discuss Sandoval, 41, while answering questions from Vanderpump Rules fans.

“Let me get through one of these really quickly because we weren’t going to go there — the Scandoval situation,” she said. “But we’re just going to say this for the very last time because I honestly don’t feel like giving Tom Sandoval any more airtime [or] any more attention than he’s already getting.”

Doute reminded her podcast listeners that she’s “Team Ariana,” reiterating her loyalty to Ariana Madix after her split from Sandoval. “I’m very, very close to Ariana, as you guys know,” she continued. “She’s doing so well. But this is the last thing I’ll say about Tom. I have spoken to him one time in the last almost year since all the Scandoval went down.”

Doute dated Sandoval from 2007 to 2013 until her infidelity — she hooked up with their costar Jax Taylor — came to light on season 2 of Vanderpump Rules. Sandoval moved on with Madix, 38, and they were together for nearly a decade before news broke in March that he cheated with Raquel Leviss, prompting the twosome to call it quits.

Meanwhile, Doute continued to publicly show her support for Madix, which viewers questioned due to her previous claims that Sandoval cheated with Madix before his split from Doute.

“I don’t know why I feel like I need to make this clear, but there’s so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy,” Doute said via her Instagram Story in March. “And you guys, Ariana and I’ve been really good friends for many, many years now. So, I am team Ariana — all day, every day. That’s what’s up.”

Doute also weighed in on her and Madix’s respective splits from Sandoval, sharing on her “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast at the time, “When I went over to Ariana’s she was just done filming interview bites for [Vanderpump Rules] and I walked in, she hugged me, we both started crying. She said ‘thank you,’ and then she said to me, ‘I’m so sorry.’ I was like, ‘Are you out of your damn mind? This is not the same thing.’”

Two months later, Doute slammed Bravo fans who claimed Madix deserved to be cheated on after their past drama. “I’m the one who gets to say this, nobody else’s opinions matter, it was not the same,” she said, noting that she and Madix were “really close” now.

Doute subsequently made an appearance on the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules after being fired from the series three years prior. She also scored a spinoff with Taylor, 44, and Brittany Cartwright, which she filmed earlier this summer.

Doute and her boyfriend, Luke Broderick, were later spotted with her former costars in San Francisco amid filming for the season 11 finale. She hinted at what went down — which was potentially filmed for the reality series — during Wednesday’s episode.

“[I spoke with Tom Sandoval] at Kyle Chan‘s party that we talked about a few months ago. And I wasn’t rude, but I wasn’t kind. I gave Tom a piece of my mind. I told him exactly how I was feeling. I told him the way I think he should have handled things,” she continued. “I don’t think he really cared how I felt, but I needed to get it off my chest. And that’s that.”

Doute, who has been doing a Vanderpump Rules rewatch, said she has no interest in crossing paths with Sandoval again.

“Otherwise, honestly, I don’t know what he is doing. I don’t really care. And that’s where I stand,” she concluded. “I spent enough years dealing with Tom Sandoval and the fact that I even have to talk about him on the Vanderpump recaps, that’s enough for me.”