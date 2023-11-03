Jason Oppenheim is on Bre Tiesi’s side when it comes to her drama with Cassandra Repstad on this season of Selling Sunset.

“I’d say I have to support Bre on this,” Jason, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 31, ahead of the Netflix show’s season 7 premiere. “I think she was justified.”

Selling Sunset viewers are introduced to Cassandra towards the end of season 7 — which dropped on Friday, November 3 — when she’s brought into the Oppenheim Group by costar Chelsea Lazkani. While Cassandra is currently working with another real estate firm, Chelsea, 30 — who was at odds with Bre during season 6 over her relationship status with Nick Cannon — decides to introduce Cassandra to her coworkers with the hopes of her joining the team.

Things get tense, however, when Bre and Cassandra interact on screen for the first time. While Cassandra claims that the pair already know one another, Bre argues that they’re only familiar with each other via social media.

Jason, for his part, explained to Us that he learned about Bre and Cassandra’s history at the same time viewers did.

“I wasn’t around there that much. So I am kind of right where the audience is,” he shared. “I don’t know much more than the audience when it comes to that situation.”

The animosity between the two women comes to a boiling point during the season finale when Cassandra decides to confront Bre at an Oppenheim party about why she’s been cold towards her. Bre decides not to engage in the conversation, which leads to Cassandra claiming that Bre has a bad reputation within the industry. Following the comment, Bre storms out and dramatically removes her microphone — leaving where she currently stands with the real estate group ambiguous.

While viewers want to know if Bre will return to the Oppenheim Group for next season, Jason teased that the decision is ultimately up to Bre.

“The status is not perfectly clear, to be honest,” Jason told Us on Tuesday. “It’s really a question that would have to be directed to her, but in terms of our relationship, I think there’s still a mutual respect. We still talk, so I kind of have to put that ball [in] her court.”

Bre has faced her fair share of ups and downs since joining Selling Sunset on season 6, which aired earlier this year. Before her conflict with Cassandra, she and Chelsea butted heads when Chelsea called Bre’s relationship with Cannon, 42 — with whom she shares son Legendary, 15 months — “off-putting.” Chelsea later told Entertainment Tonight in May she was taking a “step back” from Bre after recognizing that her comments were “hurtful.”

As for the drama with Cassandra, Jason isn’t the only Selling Sunset star who defended Bre over the season 7 conflict. Costar Mary Fitzgerald agreed that Bre handled herself well during the tense moment, noting that there might be more to the twosome’s drama that didn’t make it on screen.

“I didn’t know what the situation was going into it. I thought there might be something more going on that I don’t understand and I hadn’t been given the tea about,” she exclusively told Us on Wednesday, November 1. “I think that it was just a very strange situation and Bre handled it in the best way by just trying to shut it down and then just walking away and getting away from that. Otherwise, it’s just going to escalate.”

Selling Sunset season 7 is now streaming on Netflix.