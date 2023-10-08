Bre Tiesi is celebrating her “favorite human ever,” Nick Cannon, on his 43rd birthday.

“Happy birthday to our favorite human ever! @nickcannon we love you so much,” the Selling Sunset star, 32, posted a video to her Instagram Story of the celebration on Sunday, October 8.

In the video, red, black and gold balloons hung from the ceiling around a gold foil “happy bday” balloon display. Tiesi also shared a picture of the pair’s son, Legendary Love, on Cannon’s shoulders eyeing the balloons as well as a snap of the Masked Singer host smiling while looking at his Iron Man-themed birthday cake.

The couple welcomed their son in July 2022 — Cannon’s eighth child and Tiesi’s first. Cannon also shares Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden Sagon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and 11-month-old Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and 10-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, 11-month-old Onyx with LaNisha Cole and 10-month-old Halo with Alyssa Scott. Scott and Cannon’s son Zen died of a brain tumor in December 2021 at 5 months old.

Tiesi and Cannon have been known to poke fun at their unconventional situation. In September, the duo posted a video where Cannon jokingly refused to pay child support. Cannon also shared a video earlier that month where he ignored a call from “Baby Mama No. 25.”

Kidding aside, Tiesi has been open about her situation while filming Selling Sunset, where she revealed that she is not in a traditional child support agreement with Cannon.

“I take care of myself,” she said during a May episode. “If my son needs something, or we do, I ask, that’s all I have to do. I know he’s a good dad and Nick is not my sugar daddy, Nick is not the reason I’m where I’m at.”

Still, Cannon makes sure to surprise Tiesi every so often. For Tiesi’s own birthday in May, Cannon surprised her with a new car and balloon display.

“Yesterday was just WOW. I was firm in not celebrating this year, but daddy had other plans, even from Ireland,” Tiesi wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “I still can’t believe what I woke up to!!! @nickcannon I have no words. I had to just sit here and stare at it, and cry with ledgy. You go above and beyond! We love you so much!!! If I didn’t already feel like a bad bitch, I definitely do now!”