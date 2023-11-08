Selling Sunset’s Cassandra Dawn shut down costar Bre Tiesi’s claims that she didn’t know her prior to filming the Netflix reality series.

Cassandra, 33 — who goes by Cassandra Repstad in her professional life — took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 7, to share a screenshot of a comment that Bre, 32, left on one of her photos two years ago.

“Ummmm ur stunning 😍 and that ring 💍😮🔥,” Bre commented on the October 2021 snap, which showed Cassandra posing with a martini and a diamond band on her ring finger. (Cassandra wed John Repstad in October 2021.)

Selling Sunset fans swarmed to the comments section of the old post on Tuesday to point out that Bre’s comment predated Cassandra joining the cast of Selling Sunset for season 7, which began filming earlier this year.

“@Bre_tiesi i thought you didn’t know who she was 🙃,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another chimed in: “I don’t understand why you say you don’t know her when you do because you comment on her photos 😂.”

Cassandra agreed with viewers’ thoughts about the resurfaced comment. “Glad I’m not the only one who’s confused by this,” she wrote via her Instagram Story alongside the screenshot.

Upon her arrival for season 7 of Selling Sunset — which hit Netflix on Friday, November 3 — Cassandra claimed to know Bre from their modeling days. Bre, however, denied multiple times that she knew Cassandra personally. She claimed that Cassandra had followed her on Instagram for years and frequently commented on her posts.

The tension between the two women came to a boiling point during the season 7 finale when Cassandra referred to Bre as “rude” at the new Oppenheim Group office. Bre then stormed out of the room, took her mic off and said she was “done” with the situation.

The explosive moment led viewers to believe that something more happened between the duo when the cameras weren’t rolling. Bre has since claimed that that’s exactly what happened.

“They did not show the whole thing [nor] the big reason why I snapped,” she wrote via Instagram on Saturday, November 4, in response to a fan asking her about the finale fight. “Let’s just say it was too disgusting to even air.”

In a separate comment, Bre claimed she had “never met this girl” in her life. “I do not do fake,” she wrote on Saturday. “She came in with an agenda. I did not ‘hate’ her I just did not embrace her due to her immediately greeting me in a way insinuating we knew each other and telling me my own life timeline … prettty off putting … especially to someone born and raised in [Los Angeles] anyone with [any] street smarts would clearly see this is a red flag.”

While fans might not know the full story of what went down between Bre and Cassandra, one thing’s for sure: Jason Oppenheim is Team Bre.

“I’d say I have to support Bre on this,” the Oppenheim Group cofounder, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly last month ahead of the season 7 premiere. “I think she was justified.”

Despite picking a side, Jason added that he doesn’t “know much more than the audience when it comes to that situation.”