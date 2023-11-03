Bre Tiesi surprised her Selling Sunset costars — and Us — when she claimed she slept with Michael B. Jordan.

During season 7 of Selling Sunset, which started streaming on Friday, November 3, things got spicy when the Oppenheim Group ladies discussed their personal lives while out at dinner in Los Angeles.

“Who would you sleep with celebrity-wise? Who would you pick?” Chrishell Stause asked Bre, 32, Amanza Smith and Emma Hernan.

After Amanza chose the Black Panther actor, Bre dropped a surprising bombshell. “I could do that, and I’ve done that,” she claimed. “I’ve slept with all of my favorites. I’m kidding.”

Emma was floored by the admission, saying, “Oh! You have? Oh! Oh, my God! I wanna live through that vagina right now.”

Bre made her Selling Sunset debut during season 6, which premiered earlier this year. It didn’t take long for the real estate agent’s dating history, specifically her relationship with Nick Cannon, to become a topic of conversation. Bre subsequently found herself at odds with Chelsea Lazkani, who expressed concern about Nick, 43, having multiple children with six different women.

“I find that Nick Cannon and Bre’s relationship rather off-putting. I just think we’re fundamentally so different, you know, and ultimately, the way I live my life is very different to her as a Christian, so I don’t know if we will ever be super, super close friends,” Chelsea said in a May episode. “No matter how you flip it, switch it, glamorize it, the first thing you think about is not yourself, it’s your kid. Is my kid gonna feel love? Is my kid going to feel like I did him a disservice?”

Bre, who shares 16-month-old son Legendary with Nick, 42, defended her unconventional relationship.

“We just had a baby, we’re really happy. So I’m happy in my relationship now. He films for three weeks, OK, but then when he’s home, you’re seeing him every morning, every night,” she shared on the reality series. “I know that for me, I’m going to do what works for me and I really don’t care how anyone feels about it. … He makes his rounds.”

In addition to Legendary, Nick shares Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden Sagon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and 11-month-old Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and 10-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, 11-month-old Onyx with LaNisha Cole and 10-month-old Halo with Alyssa Scott. Their son Zen died of a brain tumor in December 2021 at 5 months old.

Before season 7 started streaming, Bre opened up about Nick’s reaction to the show. “I don’t think he’s seen it, to be completely honest,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in September.

Bre also laughed off negative comments about her relationship with Nick, adding, “I always say this, he’s my best friend no matter what. We are super close. We’re both in the social media and TV world, so this is something that’s fun [for us].”

Despite their strong bond, Bre said she doesn’t currently have plans to expand her family. “I would feel so much more guilt that I don’t have the time. I already am feeling like I don’t have enough time with [Legendary],” she told Us. “To add another child — I just feel like it wouldn’t be fair. Maybe in a couple years that will change.”

Selling Sunset season 7 is now streaming on Netflix.