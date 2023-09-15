Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi is sharing whether her partner Nick Cannon is a fan of the Netflix reality series.

“I don’t think he’s seen it, to be completely honest,” Tiesi, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly with a laugh on Tuesday, September 12.

The model’s relationship with Cannon, 42, came under fire on season 6 of Selling Sunset, which hit Netflix in May. The pair have also been the butt of social media trolls’ jokes.

Tiesi poked fun at the haters in a recent TikTok, writing, “When someone asks if we’re even together” alongside a video of her kissing Cannon on the cheek. The Netflix star told Us that using social media to squash negative perceptions of her dynamic with Cannon is “entertaining” for both of them.

“I always say this, he’s my best friend no matter what. We are super close,” she said. “We’re both in the social media and TV world, so this is something that’s fun [for us].”

Tiesi’s Selling Sunset costar Chelsea Lazkani is among those who have expressed confusion about Tiesi and Cannon’s romance.

“I find Nick Cannon and Bre’s relationship rather off-putting,” Lazkani, 30, said during a season 6 episode. “I just think we’re fundamentally so different, you know, and ultimately, the way I live my life is very different to her as a Christian, so I don’t know if we will ever be super, super close friends.”

Lazkani also alleged that Tiesi found out Cannon had welcomed a child with LaNisha Cole via a news alert while the women were together off camera. Several episodes later, Tiesi slammed Lazkani for sharing the personal information and defended Cannon.

“I don’t actually care. Do I wish that he would have said stuff without me finding s—t out on the internet and me coming to him being like, ‘What the f—k?’ Yes, but there’s no legal agreement,” she told costar Amanza Smith. “There’s no ‘you have to do X Y and Z, you owe me this, you owe whatever.’ We don’t really have any of that.”

Cannon shares 12 children with six women: twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 11 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 10 months, with Abby De La Rosa, son Legendary, 14 months, with Tiesi, daughter Onyx Ice, 12 months, with Cole, 41, and daughter Halo Marie, 9 months, with Alyssa Scott. (Cannon and Scott’s first child, son Zen, died of a brain tumor at 5 months old in December 2021.)

Although Tiesi argued that she and Cannon don’t “owe” each other every detail of their individual lives, the duo are on the same page when it comes to coparenting their son, Legendary, who they welcomed in June 2022. They even worked together to come up with their little one’s name, Tiesi told Us.

“Honestly, I wasn’t liking [any baby names]. And one day I just kept seeing Legend and I kept seeing it multiple places,” the realtor said. “And then I was like, ‘OK, I think I like Legend.’ And then I told Nick and he was like, ‘No.’”

Tiesi then explained that Cannon thought their son’s name needed “more,” so he “came up with Legendary and it stuck.”

Although Tiesi “love[s] everything” about being a mom and is “obsessed” with Legendary, the realtor isn’t looking to expand her family any time soon.

“I would feel so much more guilt that I don’t have the time. I already am feeling like I don’t have enough time with [Legendary],” she said. “To add another child — I just feel like it wouldn’t be fair. Maybe in a couple years that will change.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi