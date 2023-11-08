Bre Tiesi didn’t plan to mention her hookup with Michael B. Jordan during season 7 of Selling Sunset.
“We were all having girl talk, and we were sitting and resetting the cameras — it wasn’t a conversation that was technically [meant to be filmed],” Bre, 32, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, November 7. “I know better and that’s my own fault. I know better.”
Bre, who joined the show in season 6, said she’s still learning about the ins and outs of reality TV.
“I’ve definitely learned a lot these last few seasons but that was in no way me trying to be like ‘Oh, I did X, Y and Z,'” she continued. “I was actually having a conversation and I had said that I had had a baby with my celebrity crush, but that didn’t make it.”
During season 7, which started streaming on Friday, November 3, the Oppenheim Group ladies were discussing their personal lives when Bre made the surprising revelation.
“Who would you sleep with celebrity-wise? Who would you pick?” Chrishell Stause asked before Bre replied, “I could do that, and I’ve done that. I’ve slept with all of my favorites. I’m kidding.”
According to Bre, this was part of a larger conversation about her relationship with Nick Cannon, with whom she shares 16-month-old son Legendary. (The rapper, 43, also shares Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden Sagon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and 11-month-old Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and 10-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, 11-month-old Onyx with LaNisha Cole and 10-month-old Halo with Alyssa Scott..)
“You know, there’s other things that happen in these conversations but remember, we want to make a good show,” Bre continued on Tuesday. “Whatever makes it, makes it and whatever doesn’t, doesn’t. But also, that wasn’t my intention.”
Bre played coy when asked what “era of Michael B. Jordan” her hookup occurred, saying, “We’re not going to get into that too much.”
Later in the season, Bre ended up at odds with Cassandra Dawn, which built up to an explosive argument in the finale. Bre stormed out of a party at the Oppenheim Group and fans have since been questioning her future at the brokerage and on the Netflix show.
“I love Jason, I love the girls, I love all of that but at the end of the day I’m about my bag,” she hinted to ET about taking a step back ahead of season 8, which has yet to be picked up by Netflix.
Selling Sunset season 7 is currently streaming on Netflix.