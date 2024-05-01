Your account
Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi Sued for Harassment by Employees Who Claim She Caused ‘Emotional Distress’

Bre Tiesi. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bre Tiesi’s former employees filed a lawsuit against her for allegedly creating a hostile work environment.

According to a court filing obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 1, Tiesi, 32, is being sued by her former nanny Lucy Poole, her former social media manager Amanda Bustard and her former personal assistant and stylist Kenneth Gomez.

The paperwork claimed the employees felt “harassed, discriminated against, and/or retaliated against on the basis of their sex, gender, and/or sexual orientation,” by Tiesi. The former employees alleged that after they stopped working for Tiesi, they “suffered severe emotional distress, loss of earnings, and loss of employment benefits, among other things.”

Poole specifically recalled being hired as a nanny for Tiesi’s 20-month-old son Legendary Love, whom the reality star shares with Nick Cannon. Poole stated that she “also ran errands, cleaned the house, acted as a personal assistant, and completed numerous other jobs and related tasks.”

The filing alleged that Poole, who “suffers a mental disability,” was called names by Tiesi such as “short bus riding bitch” and “ADHD idiot.” Poole claimed Tiesi treated her in a “vulgar and violent” manner “if a task was not performed to her satisfaction.”

Meanwhile, Bustard claimed he was “subjected to inappropriate and violent behavior” by Tiesi and witnessed his former employer threatening other employees with physical violence. Gomez, who described himself as “a member of the LGBTQ community” in the filing alleged that Tiesi “would repeatedly make derogatory and demeaning comments about members of the LGBTQ community.”

Bre Tiesi. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Tiesi was also accused of violating “various California Labor Code sections regarding hours, conditions, and payment of wages.” In the lawsuit, the trio stated that they wanted “to recover damages and obtain other remedies afforded to them by law.” The plaintiffs are requesting over $3 million in damages be paid to each former employee.

The paperwork referred to Tiesi as “a social media personality who has more than 1.4 million followers, numerous brand deals, and was/is featured on Netflix’s hit series Selling Sunset.” The documents noted that Tiesi “developed a reputation for instigating dramatic and explosive confrontations with colleagues.”

Bre made her Selling Sunset debut during season 6, which premiered in 2023. It didn’t take long for the real estate agent’s dating history — specifically her relationship with Cannon — to become a topic of conversation. Tiesi subsequently found herself at odds with Chelsea Lazkani and guest star Cassandra Dawn.

After making a dramatic exit on screen while filming the season 7 finale, Tiesi is returning for the next season of the hit series.

Us Weekly has reached out to Tiesi for comment.

