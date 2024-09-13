At one point, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul was in consideration to be a Real Housewife.

“I actually did get interviewed for the [The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City]. I had an interview I think a few months prior [to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives], maybe a little longer,” Taylor said on the Friday, September 13, episode of Scheana Shay’s “Scheananigans” podcast. “And basically … a little birdie told me, ‘You didn’t have enough drama in your life.’”

Scheana and Taylor’s Secret Lives of Mormon Wives costar Mayci Neeley laughed at the notion given Taylor’s “soft swinging” scandal. However, Taylor admitted she understood why the interviewers thought that, as she didn’t divulge any details about being a swinger.

“I was obviously not admitting to what we were up to,” she confessed.

While Taylor was in contention to join the ranks of Jen Shah, Heather Gay, Mary Cosby, Lisa Barlow and more, she admitted she doesn’t watch any of the Housewives series — but she is very familiar with the Salt Lake City franchise and has connected with a few of the ladies at events.

RHOSLC premiered in 2020, but Taylor didn’t come forward about swinging until two years later. Taylor was married to Tate Paul from 2017 to 2022. The exes share daughter Indy, 7, and son Ocean, 4.

After announcing their split, Taylor revealed that she and Tate had engaged in soft swinging with many couples within their “MomTok” group. However, Taylor ended up violating the group’s arrangement by taking things too far with one of the husbands.

Taylor admitted during a September episode of the “Viall Files” podcast that she ended up having an “emotional affair.” The situation between Taylor and the other partner contributed to her and Tate’s split alongside other issues.

Since her split from Tate, Taylor has moved on with current boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. The couple share son Ever, whom they welcomed in March. Dakota has been featured in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives as the show has captured his and Taylor’s ups and downs.

“I feel like I might’ve vented to my mom and been a little harsh — and he’s very sensitive — so I feel like it could be a lot harder for him,” Taylor exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Also it could be triggering, too, to bring up these conversations. Especially, I think I’ve heard the [season] cliffhanger, so that in itself stirs up some stuff. We are doing good today, we’re going through work, so I really hope that not too much comes out.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is now streaming on Hulu.