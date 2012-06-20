See Ashley Tisdale as an Escort in Sons of Anarchy

It's official: Ashley Tisdale's days as a Disney darling are over.

On June 19, the High School Musical alum, 26, continued to shoot scenes for her two episode stint on the FX biker drama Sons of Anarchy. Tisdale will play "a desirable, high-priced escort who complicates the club's life," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tisdale was spotted on set in North Hollywood wearing a pink tank top, white mini-skirt and sky-high stilettos. She tweeted a photo with series star Theo Rossi, 37, who plays Jean Carlos "Juice" Ortiz.

The actress — currently dating Step Up Revolution director Scott Speer — began filming Sons of Anarchy June 14. "Knowing this is my favorite show I'm completely star struck by everyone that walks by," she tweeted. "Act cool."

June has been a busy month for Tisdale, who recently signed on to star in Dimension Films' Scary Movie 5. On June 18, the actress' unscripted Bravo series, Miss Advised, premiered on Bravo; it stars relationship experts Emily Morse, Amy Laurent and Julia Allison. Miss Advised is the first show Tisdale produced through her Blondie Girl Productions shingle.

Sons of Anarchy, which also stars Katey Sagal and Charlie Hunnam, returns for a fifth season this September on FX.

