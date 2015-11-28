Lookin’ good, K-Stew! Kristen Stewart underwent a total makeup and wardrobe transformation to become Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel in a newly released trailer for upcoming short film Once and Forever.

In the 40-second clip, Stewart, 25, shows off a bold brow and hair piled high on her head as the late and legendary fashion designer.

“How about we make a movie before we sell a movie?” she demands angrily in one scene. In other short glimpses of the film, the Twilight actress shifts her eyes nervously and looks distraught while wearing elegant clothes.

The short film, which will be available online on Dec. 1, is directed by Karl Lagerfeld, and also stars Geraldine Chaplin, Jeremy Elkaim, Francois Marthouret, Amanda Harlech, and more.

The actress made headlines earlier this year when she broached the topic of her sexuality in an interview with Nylon magazine after rumors of a relationship with visual effects producer Alicia Cargile surfaced.

“Google me, I’m not hiding,” she told the magazine at the time. “I think in three or four years, there are going to be a whole lot more people who don’t think it's necessary to figure out if you’re gay or straight. It’s like, just do your thing."

Watch Stewart in the stunning trailer in the video above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!