Before they were mirrorball champs! Us Weekly has an exclusive look at Derek Hough, Cheryl Burke and Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s original audition tapes that they recorded before joining Dancing With the Stars. Watch the video above to see the pros’ glorious tryouts from nearly a decade ago!

In the clip, Hough, now 31, who joined DWTS in 2007 for season 5, explains why he would be a good fit for the ABC dancing competition. “I’m Derek Hough. I’m 21 years old. I’m the World Latin American Champion,” he says. “I’m dynamic, charismatic and can bring many different styles and influences onto the dance floor.”

A young Burke, now 32, also introduces herself, and she looks startlingly different! “I’m very wild, aggressive and sexy, but off the floor, I’m very to myself,” the two-time mirrorball winner, who started in season 2 in 2006, says.

Another highlight from the throwback audition tapes: Chmerkovskiy, now 36, who, like Burke, made his debut in season 2, twirls and gives the camera a smoldering stare while wearing an all-white ensemble and matching beanie.

The three pros are all returning for season 23 of the hit TV show. Chmerkovskiy will be partnered with Amber Rose, Burke will team up with controversial swimmer Ryan Lochte and Hough is competing alongside Taxi alum Marilu Henner.

Watch the video above to see them show off their moves! For more on Dancing With the Stars, including hookups, rivalries and difficult partners, pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly (on stands beginning Wednesday, August 31), which features Hough, Burke and Chmerkovskiy on the cover.

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC Monday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!