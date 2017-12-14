Her feelings must be on fire over this one. Selena Gomez’s popular track “Bad Liar” has been named the No. 1 Best Song of 2017 by Billboard magazine.

The talented songstress, 25, beat out 99 other hit songs to take the top spot as the outlet called the tune “a weird little moment of frustrated melody and imperfect romance that may prove to be a high point in Gomez’s increasingly fascinating career.”

The “Wolves” singer topped Cardi B’s breakout hit “Bodak Yellow,” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s über-popular “Despacito” remix with Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” and more.

The Texas native has had a whirlwind 12 months — also being named the magazine’s Women of the Year — as she heads back into the studio to work on new tunes for 2018.

“Currently. Until the next year. Here’s where I’ll be,” she captioned a Monday, December 11, Instagram photo of herself recording.

While the Disney alum is itching to get more music out to fans, she’s also content in taking her time. “I like how we’ve presented the music this year, because it wasn’t in an aggressive way; it felt very genuine,” Gomez told Billboard for her cover story.

This comes after she spent some time off recovering from her kidney transplant this summer due to complications with lupus, the autoimmune disease she was diagnosed with in 2013.

“I’ve canceled the past two tours I’ve done, so that’s something I’ve considered deeply too,” Gomez told the mag about taking her music career to the next level. “How will I step on that stage and just completely own it and wear it proudly?”

