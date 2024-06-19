Selena Gomez is adding another movie to her resume with Emilia Perez.

The musical crime film centers around lawyer Rita (Zoe Saldaña) who receives an offer to help cartel boss Juan Del Monte, a.k.a Manitas, retire from the business and disappear — and also become a woman, per IMBd.

Following gender reassignment surgery, titular character Emilia Perez (Karla Sofía Gascón) reaches out to Rita again — this time for help reuniting with her wife (Gomez).

Directed by Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez received a nine-minute standing ovation at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in May. Amid the applause, Gomez was seen wiping away tears from her face. The film also took home several awards from the festival, including the Jury Prize, Best Actress and Soundtrack Award.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Emilia Perez:

Who’s Starring in ‘Emilia Perez’?

The film features a star-studded cast including Gomez, Saldaña, Gascón, Édgar Ramírez, Mark Ivanir, Adriana Paz, James Gerard, Eric Geynes and Tulika Srivastava.

Related: 24 Movies We Can't Wait to See in 2024 Thanks for a memorable summer, Barbenheimer. You deserved a better and more coherent movie, Captain Marvel and Ant-Man. That title alone was a win, Cocaine Bear. But the turn of the calendar means it’s time to get excited about a fresh slate of movies. And despite all those stop-and-start productions and delayed releases due to […]

Is There a Trailer for ‘Emilia Perez’?

A trailer for Emilia Perez was released in June, which begins with Rita being kidnapped by Manitas’ team. As the clip continues, Rita and Manitas cross paths again and Emilia says, “Manitas is dead. I am Emilia Perez.”

The video also shows snippets of the musical numbers featured throughout the film.

When Does ‘Emilia Perez’ Premiere?

The film is set to debut in French theaters on August 21. There has yet to be a U.S. theatrical or streaming release date announced.

Related: Selena Gomez Through the Years From Barney to Disney Channel star and beyond! At a young age, Selena Gomez became a household name and continues to push the status quo in the entertainment industry as the years go by. In the middle of her booming career, Gomez suffered a few personal setbacks including a lupus diagnosis, life-changing transplant surgery and […]

What Has Selena Gomez Said About ‘Emilia Perez’?

Following the movie’s Cannes debut, Gomez opened up about the nerves she was feeling. “I was very nervous because this is a project that is unlike anything I’ve ever done before,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in May. “Even though I have such a small part, it’s such a big and special project that I feel so lucky that I was able to be a part of it.”

Gomez also recalled the audition process, where she said she “acted insane.” She told the outlet, “[Audiard] wanted me to perform one of the numbers and I just surrendered and completely gave myself. I was, like, ‘Well, at least I could walk away and say that I did my best.’ When he asked me to be a part of it, I was so nervous but also so excited.”