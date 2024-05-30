Selling Sunset is about to get a Big Apple spinoff.

Netflix has ordered the next installment in its hit Selling franchise, Selling the City, the streaming giant announced on Thursday, May 30.

According to Netflix, the first season will follow “a dynamic group of no-nonsense, kickass agents at Douglas Elliman as they navigate the cutthroat world of luxury real estate in New York City.”

Selling the City will be the third spinoff of Selling Sunset, which is entering its eighth season. Selling Tampa ran for just one season in 2021, while Selling the OC just released its third season. (Both Sunset and OC follow realtors from the Oppenheim Group; Tampa followed the Black-owned Allure Realty firm in Florida.)

Production on the eight 45-minute episodes of Selling the City will begin soon with the cast to be announced at a later date. Adam DiVello, the creator of Selling Sunset and Selling the OC, will return as an executive producer.

“Just like with the Selling crew before them, expect plenty of personal and professional drama, as the team navigates intense competition, jaw-dropping properties, and life-changing multimillion-dollar deals,” Netflix teased in a news release.

While New York City may be new to the Selling franchise, it is the second Big Apple property show that Netflix has added in recent months. Owning Manhattan is set to launch on June 28, following Ryan Serhant (Million Dollar Listing New York) as he continues to expand his business.

Netflix also released Buying London on May 22, covering the luxury property market across the pond.

While fans wait for the latest in the Selling franchise, Selling the OC has provided plenty of drama to keep things fresh. Series regulars Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland have been at the center of controversy, with Alex shooting down the idea that the two had an affair in an appearance on the Tuesday, May 28, episode of the “Almost Adulting” podcast. Alex did say, however, that Tyler was acting “very single” for a married man.

“He basically came into filming saying — once we started all to become friends and confide in each other and trauma bonding — he told us, ‘Oh yeah, my wife [Brittany Snow] said that we’re basically getting a divorce because I went on the show,’” Alex, 34, recalled.

She clarified that nothing actually happened between the two, which Tyler also confirmed.

“Relationships are complex even without public attention and speculation,” Tyler wrote via his Instagram Story in March. “A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly and I plan to honor that.”

“I will be making no further comments on this matter,” he concluded.