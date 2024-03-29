Tyler Stanaland hit back at ex-wife Brittany Snow after she alluded to infidelity in their marriage during a recent “Call Her Daddy” interview.

“Relationships are complex even without public attention and speculation,” Stanaland, 34, shared in an Instagram Story post on Thursday, March 28. “A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly and I plan to honor that.”

He continued, “I do, however, want to make it clear that I was never unfaithful in my marriage and the accusations of infidelity couldn’t be further from the truth. I will be making no further comments on this matter.”

Stanaland concluded by telling Instagram followers he wishes Snow “nothing but the best.”

Related: Brittany Snow and Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland: The Way They Were Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland have kept their relationship relatively private prior to their 2022 split. “I love being married,” the Pitch Perfect star exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in December 2021. “It’s not any different, but being married in a pandemic is really like the test of everything if we can get through that, we’re good to go. […]

The Selling the OC star’s comments came days after Snow, 38, discussed her and Stanaland’s divorce on the Wednesday, March 27, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“I was not aware of a lot of things, and I’ll say that,” the actress told host Alexandra Cooper, seemingly alluding to Stanaland’s actions on his Netflix reality show. “So, I will say, what people think happened, happened.”

Stanaland made headlines for his flirty behavior after Selling the OC season 1 premiered in August 2022. During the show, he claimed that Oppenheimer Group coworker Kayla Cardona attempted to kiss him off camera and participated in “noseys” with fellow costar Alex Hall.

Snow and Stanaland announced their decision to separate in September 2022 after nearly three years of marriage. (Snow filed for divorce in January 2023 and they reached a settlement that July.)

“What happened, happened, and I think what it’s alluded to in the press is true,” Snow said during Wednesday’s podcast. “There was a marriage there. There was so much love. I think that gray is hard to understand because it’s much more salacious and interesting that it’s just like, he did this, and she did this.”

Related: ‘Selling the OC’ Cast’s Dating History: Alex H, Tyler, Jason and More The cast of Selling the OC turned heads for their complicated — and very flirty — office relationships during season 1, and the drama is still going strong. Tyler Stanaland’s intimate friendships with Alexandra “Alex” Hall and Polly Brindle, for example, raised some eyebrows when the show premiered in August 2022, as Tyler was married to […]

While Snow said that she didn’t know any of the Selling the OC stars except for her ex-husband, Hall was accused of shading the Pitch Perfect star’s interview in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Imagine talking s—t about me in your ugly town to your stinky friend & I’m just over here having breakfast in Lake Como before I head to my massage,” she wrote alongside a video, sharing a separate “PSA” in the caption.

“You will never be criticized by someone doing more than you,” Hall added. “When working your way to the top, always have your blinders on. Focus on yourself, your goals, and what’s important to you.”

After speculation that her post was aimed at Snow, the real estate agent was quick to clarify. (Hall and Stanaland had a brief romance, sharing a kiss in the Selling the OC season 2 finale, which aired in September 2023.)

“People in my comments really jumping to a conclusion that this post is related to something that it’s not,” she wrote in the comments section. “Y’all are here to stir up your own drama for reeeeeal.”