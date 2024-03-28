Selling the OC’s Alex Hall denied throwing shade at Brittany Snow after her recent interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Hall, 35, shared a video via Instagram on Wednesday, March 27, that many fans believed was in reference to Snow’s discussion of her divorce from Hall’s Netflix costar Tyler Stanaland.

“Imagine talking s—t about me in your ugly town to your stinky friend & I’m just over here having breakfast in Lake Como before I head to my massage,” Hall wrote alongside the video, which showed her enjoying a meal with a view.

She shared a “PSA” in the post’s caption, stating, “You will never be criticized by someone doing more than you. When working your way to the top, always have your blinders on. Focus on yourself, your goals, and what’s important to you.”

Related: Brittany Snow and Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland: The Way They Were Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland have kept their relationship relatively private prior to their 2022 split. “I love being married,” the Pitch Perfect star exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in December 2021. “It’s not any different, but being married in a pandemic is really like the test of everything if we can get through that, we’re good to go. […]

Despite speculation that her post was directed at Snow, Hall clarified her stance in a separate message. “People in my comments really jumping to a conclusion that this post is related to something that it’s not. Y’all are here to stir up your own drama for reeeeeal,” she wrote in the comments section.

On “Call Her Daddy,” Snow told host Alexandra Cooper that “what people think happened, happened,” when it comes to her and Stanaland’s split. Before the exes called off their two-year marriage in September 2022, Stanaland, 34, had made headlines for his flirty behavior with Hall and costar Kayla Cardona on Selling the OC season 1.

Shortly after his split from Snow, Stanaland was spotted hanging out with Hall in California. Cardona, for her part, exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2022 that it was “clear” Snow should have been “worrying about” Hall’s relationship with Stanaland, not her’s.

Snow filed for divorce in January 2023, one month after Hall shut down speculation about her status with Stanaland. “Dating for me is just another chore,” she exclusively told Us. “And at this point Tyler and I lean on each other in our friendship.”

Snow and Stanaland reached a divorce agreement in July 2023. According to court documents obtained by Us, the settlement mostly aligned with their prenuptial agreement, allowing both parties to keep items that were in their possession prior to their relationship. The twosome were not required to pay each other spousal support but split funds in their joint bank accounts.

Hall and Stanaland continued to fuel romance speculation in September 2023 by sharing a steamy hot tub kiss on Selling the OC’s season 2 finale. “We’re still kind of trying to figure it out, but we remain really close friends and I don’t have an answer [on where we stand] for you at the moment,” Stanaland exclusively told Us of the moment in a joint interview with Hall at the time.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Selling the OC's Alex Hall, Tyler Stanaland's Sweetest Friendship Moments Friends who give nosies together, stay together? Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall‘s friendship has been a major topic of conversation ever since Selling the OC offered a glimpse at their dynamic. The Netflix series, which debuted in August 2022, caused some viewers to question Stanaland and Hall’s flirty behavior. During season 1, Hall was filmed […]

Hall, meanwhile, teased that fans will “have to stick around [for] season 3” to see how the aftermath of their kiss plays out. She was later spotted packing on PDA with a mystery man in California.

Earlier this month, Hall and Stanaland’s costar Polly Brindle teased that season 3 of the Netflix show “really does show the evolution” of the duo’s relationship “and how they navigate each other and where they end up,” exclusively telling Us, “It’s a wild ride.”

While discussing her divorce on Wednesday, Snow confessed that the cast of Selling the OC previously took up a lot of “real estate in my head,” adding, “I don’t want to give them any more time and energy because then they would win and they would get what they wanted, which was getting my time and energy and attention.”