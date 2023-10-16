Selling the OC star Alex Hall was “surprised” by Tyler Stanaland’s departure from the Oppenheim Group — just like Us.

“That news came as a shock to me,” Alex, 35, told The Messenger on Saturday, October 14, noting that she hasn’t spoken to Tyler “I’m just as surprised as everybody else, to be honest with you.”

Tyler, 34, confirmed to Us Weekly earlier this month that he was leaving the Oppenheim Group, the brokerage owned by Jason and Brett Oppenheim, to further his real estate career at his dad’s firm.

“I will be joining my dad and brother at Douglas Elliman and I look forward to aligning with a brand that has unparalleled reach and presence in the market with a renowned network of agents and industry leaders,” Tyler shared in a statement. “I’m excited about this new chapter and to be working alongside family again.”

Tyler’s dad, John Stanaland, owned the John Stanaland Group, which was acquired by Douglas Elliman Realty in January.

Due to his employment at the Oppenheim Group, Tyler was featured on the first two seasons of Netflix’s Selling the OC. It’s unclear how Tyler’s departure from the brokerage will impact any future seasons of the reality show, but he will appear on season 3 as they filmed seasons 2 and 3 back to back.

Alex and Tyler sparked romance rumors following his public divorce from Brittany Snow. During Selling the OC season 2, the pair denied that they were anything more than friends. However, in the second season finale, they shared a hot tub kiss.

“I think we’re still navigating our friendship. Obviously, you see in season 2 [that] we explore some things,” Tyler admitted to Us Weekly exclusively in September. “It leads to a steamy moment and I think we’re still kind of trying to figure it out, but we remain really close friends and I don’t have an answer [on where we stand] for you at the moment.”

Alex, for her part, explained to Us that things between herself and Tyler have “no strings attached.”

“I think adding that other element is scary,” she added. “Some things are awkward, you know what I mean? And you can’t avoid it. So we’re just navigating.”

Later that same month, Alex was spotted packing on the PDA with a mystery man while out in Los Angeles, pre photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight on September 26.

Initially, Alex told Us that viewers would “have to stick around [for] season 3” to get more details about her relationship with Tyler. Now, she’s teasing a lot more drama to come overall.

“There’s a lot of drama,” she told The Messenger on Saturday. “The guys got a lot more involved in the drama this year, to be honest with you. We’ve got a male cast, as well, down in Orange County, so we bring a little bit different drama.”