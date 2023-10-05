Tyler Stanaland will no longer be ringing the Oppenheim Group’s bell as he’s decided to leave the real estate agency.

“I will be joining my dad and brother at Douglas Elliman and I look forward to aligning with a brand that has unparalleled reach and presence in the market with a renowned network of agents and industry leaders,” Stanaland, 34, tells Us Weekly in a statement. “I’m excited about this new chapter and to be working alongside family again.”

Tyler’s dad, John Stanaland, toasted the career move via his Instagram on Thursday, October 5. “Welcome back, @tylerstanaland 👊🏻. Excited to announce the return of my oldest son @tylerstanaland to my team,” John wrote. “After 12 years of working alongside me, in 2021 Tyler joined @theoppenheimgroup and appeared on Selling the OC. Now it is time for a new chapter at our powerhouse of a brokerage, @douglaselliman.”

Tyler commented on the post: “Time to roll 👏👏.”

The John Stanaland Group brokerage was acquired by Douglas Elliman Realty earlier this year.

“Top-producing Orange County agent team, The John Stanaland Group has joined the firm,” a January press release read. “A fifth-generation real estate professional, [John] and his 11-member team will be based out of Elliman’s Newport Beach office.”

John’s firm had closed more than $300 million in sales before the Douglas Elliman move, with the statement adding that the team were responsible for four of the top five highest condo sales in Orange County, California. Tyler’s brother, Trevor Stanaland, also works for John’s group.

“As a national brokerage with more than a century of history behind it, Douglas Elliman clearly shares our appreciation for the value of heritage in this business,” John said in a statement at the time. “With the considerable resources and global reach they provide, I am excited to invest in the future growth of the Stanaland team alongside this great company.”

Tyler, a former surfer, began his real estate career under his dad’s umbrella. He moved to Jason and Brett Oppenheim’s brokerage ahead of Selling the OC season 1 for the chance to make his own name in the industry.

“It’s a big step to leave that safety net of the family business regardless, and then to do it, in front of the whole world is even more challenging,” Tyler said in the first season of the Netflix reality TV series. “Luckily, I have a very supportive family, who taught me everything I know.”

He continued at the time: “I think, as a young prideful man, there comes a point when you want to kind of carve your own path, and this just kind of felt like the right time. Not only [was it] the right time, but couple that with Jason bringing his brand to Orange County, it just seemed like it was meant to be. I took the leap of faith, and I guess we’ll see how it goes.”

By season 2, Tyler was getting more comfortable selling real estate and even praised his dad’s help. After receiving several listings thanks to John’s connections, Tyler and former Oppenheim colleague Austin Victoria cohosted a pair of open houses for John.

It is not known how Tyler’s professional move will affect potential future seasons of Selling the OC, which filmed yet-to-be-released season 3 directly after season 2. The second season finale ended on a cliffhanger of Tyler kissing his costar Alex Hall.

“I think we’re still navigating our friendship. Obviously, you see in season 2 we explore some things. It leads to a steamy moment and I think we’re still kind of trying to figure it out,” Tyler exclusively told Us last month. “We remain really close friends and I don’t have an answer for you at the moment.”

Hall, 35, chimed in, telling Us that viewers will have to “stick around in season 3” to find out what is next for their friendship. “You get a lot better of an idea. You’ve got cameras following us around whether we like it or not,” she said. “Honestly, it feels like it at some times.”

Tyler’s love life has been a main story line since season 1 when he was still married to actress Brittany Snow. The spouses called it quits in between seasons 1 and 2 as Tyler navigated claims he was too flirty with his colleagues at the O Group.