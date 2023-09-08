All eyes were on Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall after his divorce from actress Brittany Snow, but did he have a fling with Polly Brindle too? During season 2 of Selling the OC, Kayla Cardona is convinced Tyler and Polly got hot and heavy at the O Group — and she’s not backing down.

In the new episodes of the Netflix show, Kayla, 34, claims she saw a video of Tyler, 34, and Polly, 37, making out in the office.

“I have seen the video,” Polly told Us Weekly during an exclusive interview with Tyler, Alex, 35, and more of their costars ahead of the Friday, September 8 season 2 premiere. “I absolutely did feel really betrayed [by the Oppenheim Group agents talking about the video]. That was an intimate moment between me and a friend. … Honestly, lies [were] told about what happens in that video. Me and a friend shared a drunken kiss. That was it. Nothing else. There was no hands down pants [or anything else].”

Polly added, “People in the office like to embellish to a point that is wildly untrue. And yes, I have seen the video, and it does not show anything that they said.”

Tyler subsequently chimed in, claiming, “Not even the kiss [is in the video], which is the craziest part.” To which Alex noted that they didn’t even have to own up to it.

“You could have just lied the whole time and said you never kissed, there was no blackmail,” she pointed out.

When informed of Tyler, Polly and Alex’s remarks, Kayla doubled down in her own interview with Us.

“[Polly is] known to be a liar,” Kayla said, adding that she’s not surprised “at all” that her costars denied the kiss was in the video. “There is definitely more [than just kissing].”

While Tyler disagreed with Alex’s notion that the video allegations were “blackmail,” he wasn’t happy with Kayla’s actions. “I don’t think it was used as blackmail per se, but it was kind of used as a smoking gun to kind of bring up some past hurt between certain people and just an unnecessary tactic in my opinion,” he told Us.

The timeline of the alleged video of Tyler and Polly came into question as he and Snow announced their separation in between seasons 1 and 2 of Selling the OC. The former spouses finalized their divorce in July after two years of marriage.

Season 2 of Selling the OC ended with Tyler exploring a romantic connection with another costar — Alex, whom he has been accused of being flirty with during both seasons. While the costars kissed during the finale, he told Us that they are still “navigating our friendship.”

“It’s both a blessing and a curse to explore a relationship that starts out as a friendship,” Tyler told Us. “There’s a lot of things that come with it and there’s a lot more at stake as well.”

Selling the OC is now streaming on Netflix.