Selling the OC star Alexandra Jarvis married Sergio Ducoulombier months after season 2 wrapped, but now the couple will have to navigate questions raised about their relationship on the hit Netflix series — including Austin Victoria‘s suggestion that they are swingers.

“I don’t know if we have enough time to unpack that. Actually, Austin, I would like to know what drugs you were on that night for you to think that that’s what happened,” Jarvis said during a joint Us Weekly interview with Austin and more of their costars ahead of the Friday, September 8, drop of season 2 of Selling the OC.

As Austin and Jarvis started to go back and forth on the Zoom with Us, he denied saying that Jarvis was “a swinger,” clarifying that he alleged that she attended a “swingers party.”

“When I left the party, it was not a swingers party. So I don’t know what you brought to the party,” she fired back as Austin claimed he was only at the off-camera bash “for 15 minutes.”

Jarvis continued, “And I was on my way out the door when I saw you. … What’s funny is we were actually picking up some friends to go to another Halloween party, stopped by, picked up our friends [and] we’re on the way out the door. I don’t even know whose house that was.”

On the show, it was actually Tyler Stanaland who initially used the term “swingers party” after Austin brought up the house party.

“It was the strangest party I’ve ever been to. A bunch of, like, rich, fat men with, like, beautiful women everywhere,” Austin said on episode 3 of the Netflix show. “She got really weird when she saw me like she wasn’t supposed to be there. … I’m not saying that [it was a swinger’s party]. I’ve been to some weird parties in L.A. and that by far beats them all.”

During his interview with Us, Austin reiterated that he “just thought it was a weird party” overall.

“I know, [but] to start something out of nothing,” Jarvis said before dragging costar Polly Brindle into the drama. “And then Polly, to see you go from zero to 60 in rumor land was just hilarious.”

Polly then claimed that she was kidding when she declared “Jarvis is a swinger” during the convo with Austin and Tyler on the show. “Do you not have any sense of humor that you can’t understand that conversation and what I said after that?” Polly, who also called her costar a “ring collector,” asked Jarvis. “I mean, did you watch the show?”

“Yeah, I did,” Jarvis quipped back.

The trio left their interview with Us without any resolution, but have no fear, Selling the OC will be back for season 3 — and according to Alex Hall, a lot of footage has already been filmed. Alex, who ended season 2 making out with Tyler, promised Us that fans will get answers on her end as the cameras kept rolling.

“You see throughout season 2, the dynamic of our friendship and it’s easy and it’s comfortable because there it is just that. It’s a friendship,” Alex told Us of her friendship with Tyler. “There’s no strings attached and I think adding that other element is scary. … Some things are awkward, you know what I mean? And you can’t avoid it. So we’re just navigating [what’s next].”

Selling the OC is now streaming on Netflix.