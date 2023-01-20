Brittany Snow has filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Tyler Stanaland, after calling it quits in September 2022.

The 36-year-old Pitch Perfect actress filed her paperwork at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles this week, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the pair’s split, multiple outlets report. Snow noted in her docs that she and the Selling the OC personality have a prenuptial agreement and ask that attorney’s fees be divvied up between the estranged couple.

Snow’s divorce filing comes shortly after Us Weekly confirmed that Selling the OC was renewed for seasons 2 and 3 at Netflix.

The real estate mogul shared the news of his initial separation from the Someone Great star last fall.

“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” he began via Instagram at the time. “We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Snow, for her part, shared an identical statement via her ow Instagram account.

The pair, who began dating in 2018 and tied the knot in March 2020, sparked breakup speculation amid Stanaland’s flirtatious first season of Selling the OC, which premiered in August 2022.

“One night, Kayla [Cardona] did try and kiss me,” the California native revealed of one of his Netflix costars on the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast one day after the series premiere. “And then it happened another night as well. On the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that … there isn’t drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing.”

Cardona, 33, exclusively told Us in early September that Alex Hall was the Oppenheim Group coworker Snow should have been “worried about” while she was still with her husband.

“[Alex and Tyler’s friendship is] very inappropriate. I mean, very hypocritical …. [because] I think it’s pretty obvious I never even touched the guy,” Cardona claimed. “You know what I mean? Let alone sit on his lap, suck on his nose or get naked [like Polly Brindle‘s skinny-dipping dare]. No one has ever seen me naked. Like, I better see a direct deposit before you get all this. … They’re giving that out like free candy. Like no, thank you. Sorry.”

Though Stanaland attempted to “brush past” any coworker drama, he was spotted enjoying dinner in Corona Del Mar, California, with his other costar, Alex Hall, days after announcing his separation from Snow. In photos obtained by TMZ, the former pro surfer even bent down to listen closely as Hall spoke to him.

Following Stanaland and Snow’s split, a source exclusively told Us that the spouses were having problems long before Selling the OC aired.

“It was known that they had issues prior — to the extent, no one knows,” the insider revealed in September 2022, noting that the cast “was pretty in the dark about their personal life” but the breakup “wasn’t a complete surprise.”

The source explained: “They were aware of there being issues, it’s just that there’s more to the story than they know.”