‘Selling the OC’ Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3

Time for celebratory noseys? Netflix has renewed Selling the OC for seasons 2 and 3, Us Weekly can confirm.

The streaming service announced on Wednesday, January 17, that production on the second installment will begin this winter. Season 1 of Selling the OC starred Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland.

Viewers of the Selling Sunset spinoff were quickly intrigued by the dynamics at The Oppenheim Group’s Orange County office as Tyler, who married Brittany Snow in 2020, was accused of flirty behavior with Alex, 34, and Kayla, also 34.

“One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well,” the 33-year-old surfer explained on the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast in August 2022. “On the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that … there isn’t drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing.”

He maintained that “nothing happened” with Kayla, adding: “It was just … something that, you know, you don’t do to somebody who is married.”

Less than one month after Selling the OC started streaming, the Pitch Perfect star and Tyler announced their separation.

“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” he wrote via Instagram in September 2022. “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

While Kayla admitted to unsuccessfully trying to kiss Tyler (and accused him of flirting back), some fans thought his and Alex’s “nosey” — putting your mouth over someone’s nose and exhaling — also crossed a line. Last month, Alex told Us Weekly that the pair are still strictly friends.

“It literally never crossed my mind until it became the headlines on every freaking news channel after the show aired,” she explained in December 2022. “Tyler’s going through so much right now. I can’t speak for him, but I know when I went through my divorce, dating wasn’t even on my radar whatsoever. … Like, dating for me is just another chore. And at this point, Tyler and I lean on each other in our friendship.”

As for the rest of the cast, Jason told Us back in September 2022 that the drama runs deep because “some of them really don’t like each other.”

“It’s on and off camera,” he explained. “I spend a lot of time with those guys and girls [and] they have real issues.”

Selling the OC will likely return to Netflix later this year.