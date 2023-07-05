Brittany Snow and estranged husband Tyler Stanaland’s divorce proceedings are nearing its end following a new judgment filing.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 37, and her estranged spouse, 33, will officially be single on August 11, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 5.

Snow filed a new judgement with a Los Angeles court on Monday, July 3, which was entered into the system two days later. In the paperwork, the parties outlined their divorce stipulations, most of which aligned with Snow and Stanaland’s prenuptial agreement.

Snow will retain “all right[s], title[s], and interest[s] in all furniture, furnishings, fixtures, appliances, collectibles, antiques, art, electronics, and other personal property presently in her possession and control.”

She will also get to keep her “personal effects, clothing, artwork, watches and jewelry in her possession and control,” per the filing and maintain ownership of her 2022 Audi 5 leased vehicle and “all money and assets” in all the financial accounts in Snow’s name.

Stanaland, for his part, will also get to keep “all right[s], title[s], and interest[s] in all furniture, furnishings, fixtures, appliances, collectibles, antiques, art, electronics, and other personal property presently in his possession and control.”

The funds in his personal bank accounts and his 2021 Toyota Forerunner will also stay in his possession, per the court documents. Both Snow and the Selling the OC star will receive “one-half of the funds” held in their joint bank accounts and “after division of any funds in these accounts, the parties shall close [them].”

In regard to spousal support, Snow and Stanaland waived “any and all claims and/or obligations related to the payment” of support, alimony or maintenance to “temporary and permanent spousal support.”

Stanaland agreed to the above dissolution of marriage — and dividing of assets — on June 23, while Snow signed the papers on June 28.

The Good Half actress married Stanaland in March 2020 after two years of dating. The pair announced in September 2022 that they had called it quits. According to their July divorce filing, their official date of separation was September 14, 2022.

“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” Stanaland wrote via Instagram at the time. Snow later shared a similar message with her followers.

Prior to their breakup, Stanaland made waves for his flirty behavior on season 1 of Selling the OC, which started streaming in August 2022. During one of the episodes, Stanaland revealed that his coworker Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him. He later insisted during an appearance on the “Reality With Kate Casey” podcast that same month that “nothing happened” between them.

Cardona, for her part, exclusively told Us in August 2022 that she’s “not the one” that Snow “should be worried about,” claiming that Stanaland’s relationship with costar Alex Hall was “very inappropriate.” Stanaland and Hall, 35, raised eyebrows when she gave him a “nosey” during a group hangout on Selling the OC.

Hall, meanwhile, exclusively told Us in December 2022 that she and Stanaland “lean on each other in [their] friendship” and claimed it “never crossed [her] mind” to date him amid his breakup from Snow.

Snow filed for divorce in January shortly after reflecting on her “strange” year in 2022. “I know one thing: I have friends that are out of this world,” she wrote via Instagram while kicking off the new year with her pals Anna Kendrick, Chrissie Fit and Kelley Jackle.

Two months later, Snow once again commented on her rocky past and revealed how she was navigating being single.

“This year has been hard and beautiful,” she captioned an Instagram post on March 9. “As I get older, I am stronger than I ever knew (except my back seems weaker and hurts way more.) I am so grateful for all these days. Thank you for the birthday love my friends.”