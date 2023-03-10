A total transformation. Brittany Snow celebrated her 37th birthday with a tribute to her own strength amid her divorce from Tyler Stanaland.

“This year has been hard and beautiful,” the Pitch Perfect actress captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, March 9. “As I get older, I am stronger than I ever knew (except my back seems weaker and hurts way more.) I am so grateful for all these days. Thank you for the birthday love my friends.”

Snow and Stanaland, 33, began dating in 2018 and tied the knot in two years later. The Netflix personality announced in September 2022 that he and Snow were going their separate ways.

“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” he wrote via social media. “We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. … We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

The Someone Great actress shared a similar message via her own account at the time. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the now-estranged couple “had issues prior” to pulling the plug on their marriage.

News of the duo’s split came shortly after Stanaland’s close bond with his Selling the OC castmates raised eyebrows. When the series premiered in August 2022, the real estate mogul confessed that his costar Kayla Cardona had made a move on him more than once.

“On the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that … there isn’t drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing,” he said on the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast, adding that he was forced to “set some hard lines and some boundaries” with Cardona.

Stanaland asserted that “nothing happened” between the colleagues, noting, “It was just … something that, you know, you don’t do to somebody who is married.”

Cardona, meanwhile, told Us that month: “I’m not gonna flirt with someone if I don’t feel like I’m getting flirt[ed] with back.”

Several months after calling it quits, Snow officially filed for divorce from Stanaland in January. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the pair’s split, noting in her filing that the twosome have a prenuptial agreement.

Amid the drama, Cardona hinted to Us that Snow should keep an eye on Stanaland’s costar Alex Hall. The realtors were spotted enjoying dinner in Corona Del Mar, California, days after Stanaland and the Prom Night actress announced their split. Earlier this year, the coworkers spent time together in Dubai.

The John Tucker Must Die star has yet to explicitly address the rumors about her estranged husband’s relationships with his fellow Oppenheim Group realtors. While celebrating New Year’s Eve, Snow gave a shout-out to her inner circle for sticking by her side amid her highs and lows.

“This year has been strange but I know one thing: I have friends that are out of this world,” she gushed via her Instagram Story in December 2022. “2023, I’m ready!”