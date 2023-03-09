Looking for her (pitch) perfect match! Brittany Snow’s love life has been a hot topic throughout her career — both before and after her split from husband Tyler Stanaland.

The Guiding Light alum got her start in Hollywood when she was 8 years old and she’s been going nonstop ever since. By the time she starred in 2006’s John Tucker Must Die, Snow’s personal life was as talked about as her career.

Amid her relationship with Tyler Hoechlin, which lasted three years, the Someone Great actress gave fans a rare insight into her dating style.

“Sometimes if you give too much away, it loses its magic, as cheesy as that sounds,” Snow told Cosmopolitan during an interview for the May 2015 issue. “We like to keep our moments to ourselves, which is why we don’t do much social media. We’re not hiding anything. We’re not not wanting people to know.”

The Pitch Perfect star noted that her romance with the Superman & Lois actor was kept off social media because Instagram and Twitter were “about interacting with people who follow my career.” She added: “I don’t think my relationship has anything to do with my career. So we just keep it simple, try not to think about it that much, and just be us.”

However, the Florida native did reveal what type of men she was attracted to at the time. “Until recently, I always dated musicians. I have this fascination with being on the road, all things music, and the ’70s,” Snow told the magazine. “My favorite movie is Almost Famous. I don’t date musicians anymore, but I still hangout creepily at concerts and venues.”

The Almost Family alum’s taste in partners seemingly switched again in 2018 when she began dating real estate agent and surfer Stanaland. The twosome wed in March 2020 and several of Snow’s Pitch Perfect costars served as bridesmaids.

“I always thought it was very strange when [couples do separate pre-wedding events] — I understand why people want to do different days because they want to let their hair down,” Snow exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2020 of the duo’s choice to combine their bachelor and bachelorette bashes. “But for me, I feel like I’d miss you.”

The Selling the OC star agreed, adding, “I just want to celebrate with my best friend.”

Two years later, the pair announced that they had separated after Stanaland raised eyebrows in summer 2022 for his close friendship with Netflix costar Alex Hall. The flirty dynamic made waves following confirmation that their coworker Kayla Cardona previously made a move on him.

“This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” Stanaland and Snow wrote in a September 2022 Instagram post. “We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.”

Scroll down to see Snow’s most high-profile relationships: