Friends who give nosies together, stay together? Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall‘s friendship has been a major topic of conversation ever since Selling the OC offered a glimpse at their dynamic.

The Netflix series, which debuted in August 2022, caused some viewers to question Stanaland and Hall’s flirty behavior. During season 1, Hall was filmed giving her coworker a “nosey” — where she put her mouth to his nose and blew until the air came out of his mouth.

The California native, who was married to Brittany Snow at the time, also raised eyebrows due to his relationship with costar Kayla Cardona.

“One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well,” Stanaland alleged on the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast ahead of the show’s premiere. “On the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that … there isn’t drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing.”

Cardona, for her part, hinted that she wasn’t “the one that [Snow] should be worrying about” — instead pointing a finger at Hall.

“[Alex and Tyler’s friendship is] very inappropriate. I mean, very hypocritical,” the Netflix personality exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2022. “[Because] I think it’s pretty obvious I never even touched the guy. You know what I mean? Let alone sit on his lap, suck on his nose or get naked [like Polly Brindle’s skinny-dipping dare].”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

That same month, Stanaland and Snow confirmed their split after two years of marriage.

“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” the former pro surfer wrote via Instagram. “We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog, Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

As the duo’s breakup made headlines, Hall exclusively told Us that she didn’t understand why her friendship with Stanaland was publicly called into question. “It literally never crossed my mind until it became the headlines on every freaking news channel after the show aired,” she said in December 2022 about fans wondering whether she and Stanaland would start dating.

Hall added: “Tyler was actually out to dinner with his brother a couple of weeks ago and a girl came up to his brother and was like, ‘So, what’s going on with the nosies?’ And basically, they used it as an intro, an icebreaker for … this girl … who they talked to the rest of the night. I was like, ‘You’re welcome. Did I help you get laid? You’re welcome.”

Snow officially filed for divorce in January 2023 as her estranged spouse was spotted jetting off to Dubai with Hall.

Scroll down to see all of the sweet moments that Hall and Stanaland have shared over the years: